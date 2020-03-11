These two Love Is Blind contestants actually knew each other before the show

Absolutely everybody has been talking about Love Is Blind. The Netflix series had us completely gripped as we watched the couples fall in love in the pods, get engaged and go on holiday before settling into everyday life and getting married pretty soon afterwards.

The experiment worked for Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett and – despite their wedding day hiccup – Giannina and Damian, who have all remained together since the show wrapped.

And now you can book into the luxury Love Is Blind hotel in Mexico for a romantic getaway. They’re even offering an extra special package for fans and it sounds dreamy.

We were left with so many questions when the final episode aired and while many of them were cleared up during the fiery reunion, there is one thing that wasn’t addressed: two contestants actually knew each other before the show.

It turns out that Jessica Batten and Kelly Chase have been friends for ten years.

During an Instagram Q&A with her followers, someone asked Jessica: ‘Did you know Kelly before the show?’

She replied: ‘I’ve known Kel for 10 years!’ and shared a throwback snap of the pair.

Kelly was asked the same question during her own social media Q&A, telling followers: ‘Jessica and I actually met ten or 11 years ago from an ex boyfriend’s same social circle.’

Many were confused about their friendship as it was never addressed during the series, but while it wasn’t made clear on the show, at the time of filming all the contestants lived in Atlanta – so it’s likely that some of them may have known each other beforehand.

So there you have it!