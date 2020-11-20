The Ann Summers sex toy advent calendar worth £295 is almost half price (merry Christmas indeed)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is set to start on November 27th 2020, but guess what? Loads of deals are arriving early, from the Black Friday Simba mattress discounts to the Lovehoney Black Friday sale.

But Lovehoney isn’t the only one offering sex toys for a fraction of their usual price – Ann Summers is getting in on the action, too. Hallelujah.

Whether you’re looking to keep yourself occupied during the lockdown or want to try something new with your other half, there are two brilliant advent calendars that will make sure that Christmas comes early.

Crammed full of everything from rabbits to vibrators, bullets to butt plugs, these will definitely keep you busy.

The Ann Summers 12 Days of Passion Advent Calendar worth £295 is just £160 (saving you £135) – so needless to say it’s an absolute bargain.

And there’s something for everyone – whether you’re going solo or coming to the party with your partner.

So what exactly do you get in the Ann Summers sex toy advent calendar? Here’s a peep inside…

30ml water based lubricant

Stealth Vibrating Cock Ring

Silicone Pebble Massager

Flexible Vibrator

Self Love Wand

Satin & Lace Ties

Remote Control Egg Vibrator

Vibrating Crotchless Thong (adjustable)

Rampant Rabbit

Sex Positions Cards

Small Silicone Butt Plug

Couples Multi Vibrator

And as if that’s not enough, there’s also a second Ann Summers sex toy advent calendar which is a little cheaper. For £95, you can get the Ann Summers 12 Days of Self Love countdown (worth £160), saving you £65.

In this calendar, you’ll get:

Self Love G-Spot Vibrator

Pebble Massager

Satin & Lace Eye Mask

30ml Water Based Lubricant

Remote Control Egg

Masturbation Tips Cards

Jiggle Balls

Bullet

Bath Petals

Vibrating Crotchless Thong (adjustable size)

Vibe Bag

Rampant Rabbit

Will you be treating yourself to one of these?

Well, it’s one way to make the countdown exciting, that’s for sure.

Let us know what you’re buying in the Black Friday sales @marieclaireuk