The Ann Summers sex toy advent calendar worth £295 is almost half price (merry Christmas indeed)

But Lovehoney isn’t the only one offering sex toys for a fraction of their usual price – Ann Summers is getting in on the action, too. Hallelujah.
Whether you’re looking to keep yourself occupied during the lockdown or want to try something new with your other half, there are two brilliant advent calendars that will make sure that Christmas comes early.
Crammed full of everything from rabbits to vibrators, bullets to butt plugs, these will definitely keep you busy.
The Ann Summers 12 Days of Passion Advent Calendar worth £295 is just £160 (saving you £135) – so needless to say it’s an absolute bargain.
Ann Summers 12 Days of Passion Advent Calendar, £160 (worth £295)
With everything from rampant rabbits to lube, this advent calendar will keep you *very* busy over the festive period
And there’s something for everyone – whether you’re going solo or coming to the party with your partner.
So what exactly do you get in the Ann Summers sex toy advent calendar? Here’s a peep inside…
- 30ml water based lubricant
- Stealth Vibrating Cock Ring
- Silicone Pebble Massager
- Flexible Vibrator
- Self Love Wand
- Satin & Lace Ties
- Remote Control Egg Vibrator
- Vibrating Crotchless Thong (adjustable)
- Rampant Rabbit
- Sex Positions Cards
- Small Silicone Butt Plug
- Couples Multi Vibrator
And as if that’s not enough, there’s also a second Ann Summers sex toy advent calendar which is a little cheaper. For £95, you can get the Ann Summers 12 Days of Self Love countdown (worth £160), saving you £65.
Ann Summers 12 Days of Self Love Advent Calendar, £95 (worth £160)
Filled with goodies including jiggle balls, a bullet and a g-spot vibrator, it has everything you need to make the Christmas countdown merry.
In this calendar, you’ll get:
- Self Love G-Spot Vibrator
- Pebble Massager
- Satin & Lace Eye Mask
- 30ml Water Based Lubricant
- Remote Control Egg
- Masturbation Tips Cards
- Jiggle Balls
- Bullet
- Bath Petals
- Vibrating Crotchless Thong (adjustable size)
- Vibe Bag
- Rampant Rabbit
Will you be treating yourself to one of these?
Well, it’s one way to make the countdown exciting, that’s for sure.
