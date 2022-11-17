These are the sweet old fashioned baby names set to make a comeback
Classic and cute!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
To say that choosing the perfect moniker for your newborn is difficult is an understatement - do you go for the luckiest baby name, the smartest baby names one of the most ‘beautiful’ baby names according to science?
Instead of spending hours wondering what to name the bundle of joy coming your way, listen up: classic old fashioned names from 100 years ago are now making a comeback.
Names go in and out of style as quick as the seasons change, and while names like Dick and Eileen haven't topped the lists in a while, after 100 years in the back seat they are now reigaining popularity - and these old fashioned monikers are a sure fire way to make your baby's name a little unique.
Research by nursery retailer Kiddies Kingdom (opens in new tab) analysed data from the Office of National Statistics to predict which names will be making a comeback in the near future. They anaylsed the most popular names from 1904-1924 and compared them to how many little ones names matched in 2021.
Can not wait to find out the names on the predicted list?
Get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling and claim your name before from the list below...
Most popular old-fashioned girls’ names
Old fashioned baby names for girls 2022
1. Annie
2. Ethel
3. Hazel
4. Marjorie
5. Martha
6. Millicent
7. Nora
8. Nellie
9. Sylvia
10. Vera
The baby name Marjorie saw a 133% increase in popularity from 2020, which is only set to rise. For the boys, Basil was up 75% from 2020. Keep scrolling for the full list of predicted boys name predicted to make a comeback.
Most popular old-fashioned boys’ names
Old fashioned baby names for boys 2022
1. Basil
2. Bernard
3. Gilbert
4. Herbert
5. Leonard
6. Percival
7. Raymond
8. Roland
9. Sidney
10. Victor
Sure Grandad Gilbert will be happy about that one!
Which will you chose?
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
-
The Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals you won't want to miss this year
A Hotel Chocolat Black Friday sale means one thing: it's time to get that Velvetiser
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
As COP27 draws to a close - why intersectional environmentalism needs to be on your radar
Plus, the link between climate change, activism, racism and privilege.
By Ally Head
-
Bum acne is a real thing – here's the expert advice you need to deal with it
Acne on bum? If you're hoping to clear it up, these are the dermatologist-approved tips you need to know
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
These are the most popular designer baby names of the year
Over a quarter of a million babies have been named after fashion brands
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are the most 'beautiful' baby names according to science
Parents to be - what do you think of these?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde