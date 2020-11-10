You can now get Christmas pyjamas to match your dog and we need them immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With Christmas just around the corner, many of us are stocking up on some of the epic 2020 food and drink offerings, from the giant Ferrero Rocher dessert dome, to the pigs in blankets mayo sauce (yes, it’s a thing) and the cutest sparkly gin baubles that are essential for every Christmas tree.

But, more importantly, we all need to make sure our festive pyjamas are ready for a day of lounging.

So what if we told you you can get some Christmas comfies to match your pet pooch?

Yes, there are dog matching jumpers out there already – but these are designed for the whole family, doggo included.

If you head over to Amazon, you’ll find a number of different pyjamas, sets and onsies that include some lovely loungewear for your cute canine, too.

The Little Blue House by Hatley Fair Isle Bear & Moose Family Union Suit Onesies have something for everyone, with prices starting at £13.70, dependant on size. The colours are festive themed, but honestly these are perfect for year round snuggling.

There’s also the HORSE SECRET Family Pajamas Matching Sets, with options for your dog and your cat. They’re dark blue with a cute reindeer design, and will set you back £23.99. Perfect for the whole household.

Absolute bargains.

If you want to treat all members of your family, pets too, then you’d better be quick – these sets are selling out very quickly.

And if you don’t have your own good boy, it’s worth scrolling through Amazon anyway just for pictures of dogs and cats in pyjamas.