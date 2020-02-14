A stay at The London EDITION was the best night’s sleep I’ve ever had

‘Rainforest showers, custom Le Labo smellies and smoked haddock kedgeree delivered to my door’

I rarely stay in hotels in London as I live in the city myself. Why pay actual money to stay in a hotel when you could just go back to your own home for free? That was my mindset. That is until I checked myself into The London EDITION for the most restorative night on record.

It was worth every penny and I am now officially a convert.

Sometimes we forget how busy we are, rushing from appointment to appointment. And even when we finish the working day and go home, we don’t actually clock off – the bins need emptying, the shopping needs doing, and we might as well prep a few meals for the days ahead.

In short, we’re constantly ‘on’. And we really need a break.

Searching for some rest and relaxation, I booked myself a room at The London EDITION, nestled in my favourite central London district, Fitzrovia.

From the minute I arrived at the sophisticated hotel (a converted row of Georgian townhouses), I felt myself relax and after treating myself to a gourmet Michelin starred meal in the hotel’s world famous eatery, Berners Tavern, I settled in for a cosy night of romantic comedies in my luxurious bathrobe – with some late night room service of course.

The next day, I woke up to my breakfast arriving at the foot of my bed – smoked haddock kedgeree with poached eggs, before I experienced a rain shower, and left feeling refreshed and ready to start the day.

Here’s everything you need to know about The London EDITION…

THE ROOM:

The London EDITION boasts all manner of room set-ups – starting with the Guest Queen and working up to the Loft Terrace if you’re feeling particularly bougie. All options however promise oak floors, wood-panelled walls, hygge faux fur throws and iPhone docking stations. Not to mention, any newspaper under the sun delivered to your door.

The plush bed with its down covers was one of the comfiest I’ve slept in, and after washing off the day in my dreamy rainforest shower (complete with custom-made Le Labo products), I had one of the best night’s sleep of my life.

THE FOOD:

Where to begin with the food at London EDITION? Frankly, it’s off the scale.

I am of course talking about Berners Tavern Restaurant, by Michelin starred Executive Chef Jason Atherton. Serving up seasonal, contemporary British cuisine from aged Buccleuch Estate beef tartare to mushroom focaccia, with pickled wild mushrooms and mushroom ketchup, it’s hardly surprising it’s become one of the most sought-after dinner reservations in town.

My go-to Berners Tavern dish? Macaroni cheese with red wine braised beef blade – it is exquisite.

THE COCKTAILS:

Many Londoners stop by the London EDITION for a cocktail alone, with Berners Tavern, the Lobby Bar and of course the Punch Room offering up bespoke cocktails.

The Lobby Bar is the most impressive, offering up artistic interiors, tufted sofas and a twist on classic cocktails. The Punch Room however is the place to go for the finest bespoke craft mixes in the house. Designed to look like a 19th-century London private club, the bar serves up 30 specialty punches to a soundtrack of soul, blues and ragtime. Try to catch one of the live performances if you can! They are not to be missed.

My London EDITION recommendation? The Silver Tail cocktail (Grey goose, Cointreau, Egg white and moscato foam). It’s a sure-fire win for the Instagram feed.

THE INTERIORS:

The London EDITION has a distinctive interior from the moment you enter through the impressive Lobby Bar.

Paying homage to its traditionally bohemian surroundings, there’s eclectic art, dimly lit cosy sofa spots and even a giant stainless steel orb.

The downstairs of The London EDITION looks like an old school jazz club – always buzzing, and packed with Londoners enjoying a post-work cocktail or aperitif.

The rooms are much quieter but style-wise not so different – sleek, simple and sophisticated. We’re talking dark walnut wood, George Smith lounge chairs and gold-framed Hendrik Kerstens photography. And if you’re lucky enough to have snagged the loft terrace, an impressive outdoor garden.

DON’T MISS:

For me, the most unmissable aspect of The London EDITION was the room service breakfast. I never miss the chance to have breakfast in bed a la Pretty Woman – and the London EDITION’s offering was one of the best I’ve sampled.

Fresh coffee, delicate teas and health shots (I went for ginger and lemon) will be brought to your bed, accompanied by truly gourmet food.

Whether you’re after house smoked beetroot cured salmon croissants with scrambled eggs and pickles or smoked haddock kedgeree with poached egg and coriander, it’s all on the menu. And let’s not forget the Berners Tavern full English – the Stornoway black pudding and Dingley Dell pork sausages are not to be missed.

BOOK NOW:

You can book via the London EDITION site, with standard guest room rates starting at £495 a night.

10 Berners St,

Fitzrovia,

London

W1T 3NP

020 7781 0000