A simple guide to start your knitting journey during lockdown

It seems we’ve moved on from the childlike activities of colouring in books and baking cupcakes to a self-isolation cliche our grandmothers would approve of: knitting.

Our social media feeds are full of novice knitters, proving it can’t be as hard as it looks. Plus, it’s a therapeutic way to pass the time. Studies have shown that knitting is proven to be beneficial for positive mental health, inducing a state of calm and reducing anxiety, akin to yoga or going for a jog. This officially makes knitting a positive new skill for us to take up whilst isolating.

It has also been found that the hobby can help fight loneliness, and is something elderly and younger generations can enjoy together both virtually and at home. Even better, it’s useful during these uncertain economic times. Chunky knit blankets are still a massive trend…high street homeware stores better watch out.