I’m giving into the Shark vacuum hype now that there’s £230 off in the Prime Day sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Clean floors, happy purse.

With the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale well underway, savvy shoppers are looking for the best deals online right now.

For anyone doing some early festive shopping, Neom candles are currently seeing massive reductions and this Revlon hot air brush is making anyone looking for a Dyson Airwrap alternative very happy indeed.

And if you’re keeping your eyes peeled for the Shark vacuum deals this Prime Day, then we’ve got some good news: there are currently four deals that are worth taking note of.

Shark vacuums have surged in popularity in recent years, and now the best selling Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner is selling for a pretty impressive 70% off, making a saving of £230.

Not bad at all.

Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, was £329.99 , now £99.99 (70% 0ff) | Amazon

This best selling vacuum not only looks sleek with black and copper accents, it’s also a lightweight design to make hoovering that bit easier, includes anti-hair wrap technology and you can switch between various cleaning modes and suction settings. View Deal

And if you think that’s a bargain, there’s more.

The Shark cordless handheld vacuum, as well as the steam cleaner, are also massively discounted right now as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

So if you’ve been waiting for your moment to invest in the hoover that everyone talks about (and for good reason), now is the time.

Best Shark Vacuum Prime Day Deals right now

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, was £129.99 , now £79.99 (38% off) | Amazon

This cordless handheld vacuum is great for those moments that you need a quick blitz, but don’t be fooled by its size – it boasts powerful suction and also comes with crevice and pet tools. Handy. View Deal