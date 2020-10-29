Primark’s famous sell-out gold bar cart is back and we need one ASAP

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been updating your home during lockdown, you’ve probably added the Le Creuset Star Wars range to your online basket and scoured Instagram for the best home office inspiration.

But if you’re looking for something special to jazz up your living room – and gin collection – Primark is bringing back their popular sell-out gold bar cart, and it looks dreamy.

In 2019, the retailer released the bar cart and saw huge success as it replicated a far more expensive designer version. It has been slightly updated but will still look very chic in your home (and we want one immediately). It has a top shelf with a barrier to keep your drinks safe, and handles so that you can wheel it around the room like a hostess with the mostess. You can also hang glasses underneath, and store your cocktail making kit on the bottom shelf.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Primark wrote: ‘OMG IT’S BACK… Our new and improved bar cart has returned for at-home entertaining this season! Perfect for drinks, statement styling or displaying your fave pieces in your home.

‘It’ll be wheeling into stores from this week and it’s a steal at only £35/€40… Due to popularity of product, we recommend calling your local store ahead of your visit for updates on stock availability.’

Not only will you be giving your living room something a little extra, it’s also a complete bargain at just £35 – saving you a fair bit on the more expensive styles from other retailers.

Although you won’t be able to find it online, they will be available in some of the biggest Primark stores and you can pick yours up from the London Oxford Street store, Birmingham High Street, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry and Glasgow Argyle Street.

But if last year is anything to go by, you’ll have to be quick because these are very likely to sell out – and fast. Primark recommends calling your nearest store to check that they’re in stock before you arrive.

So what are you waiting for?

Go, go, go!