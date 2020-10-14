Get more comfortable working from home with this £16.99 memory foam seat cushion in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In case you didn’t catch it yesterday, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still very much happening, with a lot of the deals spanning until midnight tonight.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that we’re trying to make the most of the best deals, stocking up on everything that we could need for both work and play.

With COVID restrictions forcing a lot of us to work from our homes, memory foam cushions have emerged as a popular purchase this Amazon Prime Day, with back pain on the rise.

One particularly good deal is the PREUP memory foam seat cushion, an ergonomic orthopedic pad for back pain, coccyx, tailbone and sciatica.

PREUP Seat Cushion Memory Foam – was £22.99 now £16.00



The PREUP memory foam seat cushion is an ergonomic premium orthopedic pad for back pain, coccyx, tailbone and sciatica. The portable cushion pad assists in relief and treatment of lower back pain, numbness, sciatica and pressure sores, and can be used wherever you are.

Whether you’re in a car, on a train or on an aircraft, and whether you’re in an office chair or a wheel chair, this pad can be taken anywhere to assist in back pain relief.

