Black Friday is typically a time when we splash out on those less glamorous big ticket items. A heavily discounted dining table? Check. £38 off a dutch oven? Tell me more.

Next up on our list is something to make cleaning around the house much easier, as Currys has knocked £100 off one of Dyson’s futuristic cordless vacuum cleaners. No bag, no cord, no problem.

If we’re doing the math, that means you’ll snag a hefty 25% off this serious piece of kit.

The Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum has a two year guarantee, but if you want to beef that up then you can also pay extra for Currys Care & Repair package (which is 20% off until November 30).

It additionally converts to a handheld vacuum to make life easier, especially if you’re cleaning awkward to reach places in your car for example.

I might be losing it a little, but I also can’t get over how cute this vacuum is in its converted form. Am I about to risk it all for a vacuum? Yes. Just look at it:

Other perks: it has different brushes to really help spruce your place up. There’s a softer nylon roller brush ideal for hard floors and bigger debris, as well as a no-nonsense dirt brush to really get into your carpets and leave them dust-free.

As it’s cordless, it comes with a discreet charging station. Once it’s fully juiced up, you’ll have 40 minutes of cordless vacuuming time before you need to charge it again.

Another big plus is that if the idea of emptying out clouds of dust from vacuum bags stresses you out, the vacuum has an easier “bin emptying mechanism” according to Currys.