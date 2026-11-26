There are canon life events, and then there’s buying your first home. In a city like London, it’s always a process; and an unwieldy, incredibly expensive one at that. From actually finding a property in the right area to navigating everything from solicitor’s fees to chain lengths, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, until you finally have new keys in hand, and a beautiful, blank slate ahead of you.
I’ve just been fortunate enough to purchase my first property and now the difficult part is behind me, I’m moving onto more exciting prospects: decorating. Buying a flat also means furnishing it from scratch, so it’s another pricey endeavour to embark on, but luckily, Black Friday is just under a week away, and some of my favourite homeware stores are already offering some incredible discounts. I’ve had my eye on plenty of luxury candles, cosy throws and appliances throughout the process, and now’s the time to add them to basket, at a much more palatable price.
Black Friday Homeware Deals, Ideal For First Time Buyers
Rise and Fall
Soft & Smooth Cotton Sateen Duvet Set
Purchasing my first Rise and Fall bedding set was life-changing, and now is a great chance to stock up on my favourite range, the Soft and Smooth. For the first time ever, the brand is offering 20% off homeware, and this includes their bedding, which they very rarely discount.
Our Place
Titanium Always Pan - Chrome
I’ve relied on Our Place’s non-toxic titanium and stainless steel frying pan, and you can now get one at 45% off.
riseandfall
No home is complete without a luxury candle. I love this one from Rise and Fall, which has notes of cashmere, denim and suede.
Castlery
Ashen Round Dining Table
I’ve been looking forward to hosting dinner parties since I exchanged keys, and this round dining table from Castlery comes at a great discount, and is compact enough for my small space too.
Quince
Cable Knit Cashmere Throw in Teak
There’s 15% off this plush cable knit cashmere throw.
DREO
Convection Heater 711s
We’re in a real cold snap, so I’ve had my eye on this fanless, convection heater from Dreo that has an eco setting that can save up to 40% on bills. It's 25% off for Black Friday.
Addison Ross
Racing Green and Yellow Multi Bob Salt & Pepper Mill Set
Run, don’t walk because it's 20% off site-wide at Addison Ross with the code "BF26".
Addison Ross
Faux Tortoiseshell Small Lacquered Serving Tray
I’ve had my eye on this heavy, lacquered tortoiseshell tray for months.
Dyson
Ball™ Animal Origin Upright Vacuum Cleaner
The original Dyson ball hoover is now £80 off for Black Friday.
Panda
Hybrid Bamboo Mattress
Mattresses are certainly expensive, but they are worth it—we spend a huge amount of our lives snoozing after all. I’ve long loved Panda Mattresses, and they’re offering up to 30% off their bamboo styles for Black Friday.
Dusk
Seattle Single Click Clack Sofa Bed - Brown Cow Print
This brown cow-print sofa bed is £60 off at Dusk. Now I can match my outfits to my furniture.
Land's End
Supima Cotton Towels - Set of 6
These super soft towels from Land’s End are made from the extra-long, ultra-fine fibres of Supima cotton—the top 1% of the world's cotton crop.
DROPLET
Scent Burner Set
This sculptural scent burner looks like a piece of art, and smells incredible to boot.
Le Creuset
Cast Iron Shallow Casserole
Le Creuset has a whopping 40% off some of their bestselling kitchen staples, and this casserole dish is excellent for hosting.
Auk
Mini 2
My new flat doesn’t have a garden, but who needs one with this handy countertop plant grower, which is currently £30 off.
Lick
Green 05 Matt
I love Lick’s array of rich colours, which are always bang on trend. Luckily, there’s 20% of all paint for Black Friday.
Pooky Lighting
Vivian Table Lamp in Ebony
There’s 20% of all of Pooky’s gorgeous lighting; I am definitely pressing "add to cart" for those XL sized table lamps.
Staub
La Cocotte Round Cast Iron Cocotte - Cherry Blossom
Staub’s iconic cocottes are made to last a lifetime, and I can’t wait to pick up this one in a beautiful lilac colourway. It’s perfect for slow-cooking stews and roasting winter favourites, and is currently £140 off.
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.