Every Black Friday, we’re inundated with beauty deals promising unmissable savings. But a generous discount doesn’t necessarily make something worth buying, especially when it’s a product you had no intention of purchasing in the first place. The real satisfaction comes from finding something you’ve had your eye on for months, only to discover that it’s suddenly considerably cheaper.
With that in mind, rather than trawling through thousands of offers and telling you what we think you should buy, we’ve analysed search trends and retailer data to find out which beauty products are actually in demand ahead of Christmas.
Of course, popularity isn’t always a guarantee of quality, nor is a Black Friday price necessarily the best deal. So we’ve done the legwork, identifying the most compelling offers on this year’s most-wanted lists. From cult fragrances to investment-worthy hair tools, these products are dominating wishlists far and wide—and some are already heavily discounted. Many are personal favourites of mine, too, so I'll join you in stocking up.
Best Black Friday Deals for Hair
Dyson Airwrap™
Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer
With a saving of £100, now’s your chance to invest in a Dyson Airwrap—it’s an icon for a reason, and a firm favourite at Marie Claire for everything from quick drying to creating those signature voluminous curls without damaging your crowning glory.
Shark
Flexstyle Air Styler & Hair Dryer, 6-In-1
One of the most compelling alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap, Shark’s FlexStyle offers six styling functions, from curling and smoothing to volumising and drying. It’s a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes to switch up their hair styling throughout the week, particularly with £100 off.
Kérastase
Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Nourishing & Fortifying Hair Serum
I’ve used this serum on and off for years, and it does a great job of improving density and lessening hair fall with consistent use. The ingredient list includes edelweiss native cells, ginger root and aminexil, and right now you can stock up at £10 less per bottle.
Olaplex
Total Repair Set
Beauty editors rave about Olaplex not because there’s a global conspiracy, but thanks to the fact that it really does repair hair damage. Personally, I notice the difference if I leave it too long between treatments. This Total Hair Repair Set—discounted by nearly £17—combines the brand’s bestsellers for medium to coarse hair types, focusing on dry, weak strands and restoring them to glossy health.
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day PHD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo Jumbo
This cult-favourite dry shampoo has been a staple in my routine for years for the simple reason that no other product does the job better. There’s zero residue, no white cast, and it actually leaves my hair feeling soft and shiny right to the ends, without that dreaded ‘crunch’. I’ll be purchasing this jumbo size, which comes in at a discount of nearly £12.
Best Black Friday Perfume Deals
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau De Parfum 50ml
YSL’s Libre is a modern fragrance classic, balancing aromatic lavender with luminous orange blossom, jasmine and warm musk. It’s bold, sensual and surprisingly versatile, making it a failsafe gift for fragrance lovers. Better still, the 50ml bottle is currently 25 per cent off.
Sol De Janeiro
Exclusive Cheirosa & Shine Set
This is an excellent way to stock up on your Sol de Janeiro favourites, with a 20 per cent discount on the set. Everything is travel-sized, making it ideal for throwing into your hand luggage, and it’s a great introduction to the brand’s famously addictive scents.
Prada
Paradoxe Eau De Parfum
I always have a bottle of Prada Paradoxe to hand, and with 20 per cent off the generous 90ml size, now’s the time to stock up or try for the first time. It’s a beautifully addictive floral amber fragrance, with notes of neroli, warm amber and soft musks. I describe it as incredibly moreish!
Tom Ford
Exclusive Private Blend Luxe Discovery Gift Set
Tom Ford creates some of the most luxurious perfumes around, and this discovery set is an introduction to the Private Blend collection. Another one with 20 per cent off, it’s a considerably more affordable way to explore some of the brand’s most distinctive fragrances.
Neom Wellbeing
London Pod Mini+ Waterless Essential Oil Diffuser
I’m not exaggerating when I say I simply can’t (OK, won’t) live without my NEOM waterless diffuser; it makes home scenting easy, without the fuss of cleaning after every use. It also looks lovely on the shelf, and with 25 per cent off, I’m feeling generous enough to gift one to my very favourite people.
Best Black Friday Skincare Deals
Current Body
Led Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3
One of the most sophisticated at-home LED devices, CurrentBody’s Series 3 uses three wavelengths of light to target fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone. Yes, we’ve tested it. Right now, Marie Claire readers can access an exclusive Black Friday saving of £100 through our dedicated shopping link.
Shark
DePuffi Contrast Therapy Sculpting Tool
Shark’s DePuffi uses alternating hot and cold temperatures alongside a sculpting applicator to help reduce the appearance of puffiness and leave skin looking firmer and more refreshed. With an impressive £80 saving at Boots, now’s the time to invest.
La Roche-Posay
Hyalu B5 Suractivated Serum
This is one of insider-favourite La Roche-Posay’s most popular serums, and it’s a staple in my regimen. Why? It features four forms of hyaluronic acid alongside vitamin B5 for long-lasting hydration. At 25 per cent off, I’ll be filling up my bathroom cupboard.
Medicube
Zero Pore Pad 2.0
Yes, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Medicube’s viral Zero Pore Pads, but while we employ a healthy amount of scepticism around most buzzy products, these are actually worthy of the praise. Infused with chemical exfoliants, they help to reveal brighter, smoother-looking skin—and they’re currently on sale at 18 percent less.
Beauty of Joseon
Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics SPF50+
This Korean SPF is one of my all-time favourites. It doesn’t cause break out and absorbs on contact, leaving no white cast. Bonus points are given because it doesn't pill under makeup, either.
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar Duo+m Anti-Blemish Corrective Gel Moisturiser
This is one of the most popular targeted treatments for acne, containing a powerful blend of salicylic and lipo-hydroxy acids for gentle micro-exfoliation that decongests pores and brightens skin. As one of the more affordable brands out there, the 18 percent discount makes this a steal.
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This restorative balm melts into a luxurious oil to effortlessly remove make-up, SPF and impurities. It’s a skincare icon for a reason, and with 25 percent off, there’s no excuse not to replenish your supply.
Best Black Friday Makeup Deals
NARS
Light Reflecting Skincare Foundation
This light-reflecting foundation from Nars creates a blur effect on the skin, cleverly disguising any imperfections, and is now over £10 off at Boots.
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo
Few makeup products have achieved quite the cult status of Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. Known for keeping makeup looking freshly applied without making your face appear overly matte or feeling tight, the 45 per cent discount makes this duo a great investment.
Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
The newly reformulated Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is every bit as good as the beloved original. It provides a gorgeous medium coverage base, which somehow has a feather-weight, skin-like finish. The shade range is excellent and right now it’s 25 percent off.
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
If you want so-thick-they-don’t-seem-real lashes, look no further. This lengthening formula from Maybelline has a flexible wand that catches even the finest, barely there lashes, and with a discount of almost 50 percent, it’s an ultra-affordable beauty essential.
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Setting Powder
This is the product that converted me to powder; it's truly invisible but does all the heavy lifting to leave skin looking polished and slightly matte, while locking everything into place.
Estée Lauder
Double Wear Longwear Matte Foundation Spf 10
There’s a reason Estée Lauder's Double Wear has remained a make-up bag staple for decades. It’s buildable and results in long-lasting coverage that evens out skin tone and stays put without touch-ups. Find it for 30 percent less at Lookfantastic.
Nars
Radiant Creamy Concealer
This has been one of my favourite concealers for a decade now. It’s just so creamy and hydrating, particularly under the eyes. You really can’t go wrong.
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.