This is the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deal: Save £222 on an Oral B brush, now just £77.99

It’s hard to have missed it, but yep, Black Friday is back again. You’re probably not making the most of the deals because you think you’ve got until Cyber Monday to take full advantage of them, right?
Wrong. While some deals do run for the entirety of the weekend, others work on a first-come, first-served and ‘while stocks last’ basis, so it’s better to grab bargains as you see them.
We’ve covered so many beauty deals it’s hard to keep up. There are cracking Black Friday deals from Elemis, 50% off Fenty beauty, and even some savings on Jo Malone, too.
But what about deals on electric toothbrushes? Sure, not the most exciting of buys, but one you’ll most definitely get your money’s worth with, using, at the very minimum, twice every single day. Even MIC’s Louise Thompson is a fan – see photo above.
Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush – was £299.99, now £77.99, save 74% and £222.00
Your teeth will never feel cleaner. Want to know it definitely does the trick? Its rating should tell you enough – it’s got 4.7 out of 5 stars and 8,061 genuine reviews. Not bad.
Why this Oral B design? It’s super smart. It connects to your phone app and gives feedback on how well you’re brushing your teeth. Plus, Oral B claims their brushes remove up to 100% more plaque than your bog-standard non-electric design. Not for you? There are other other offers, too:
Philips DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Rose Gold – was £300.00, now £89.99.
Fun fact: Philips bristles are soft, flexible and expertly designed to curve around the contours of your teeth. It gives you 4 times more surface contact and up to ten times more plaque removal from hard-to reach spots. Nice.
Not the most exciting of buys, but definitely one you will use time, and time, and time again. Or a really useful Christmas present…