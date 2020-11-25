These are the best artificial Christmas trees that you can order to your door right now

You don't even have to leave your house.
Christmas is officially here, and if the mince pies, 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert and Netflix Christmas films weren’t convincing enough, the Christmas tree craze has officially started.
Melania Trump publicly received the White House Christmas tree this Monday, prompting a tree-buying craze.
And with the world on lockdown, buying a tree and starting the festivities is a trend that we can definitely get behind.
Best artificial Christmas trees – quick links
- The White Company Symons Nordmann 9ft Fir Christmas Tree £850
- Argos Home 6ft Pre Lit Snow Tipped Christmas Tree £67.50
- The White Company Symons Nordmann 6ft Fir Christmas Tree £395
- Argos Home 7ft Snow Covered Christmas Tree £56.25
- Argos Home 6ft half Parasol Christmas Tree £45
- The White Company Pre-Lit Grand Spruce 6ft Christmas Tree £229
- Argos Home 10ft Christmas Tree £90
- Wayfair Riccardo Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree £207.99
- The White Company Pre-Lit Grand Spruce 9ft Christmas Tree £595
Artificial Christmas trees are having a real moment this year, coming with a lot of benefits – they’re low maintenance, allergy-free and cost effective, able to be used over and over. But mainly, you can buy one online now without having to leave the house amid the lockdown, and have it delivered right to your door.
Where can you invest in the best artificial Christmas trees? There are endless options on sites from Wayfair and The White Company to Argos.
The White Company Symons Nordmann 9ft Christmas Tree £850.00
The White Company’s artificial Christmas tree offering is a 9ft masterpiece, boasting a thicker, fuller shape and authentic looking faux-ferns and tree trunk to look like a real Norman tree. It’s definitely an investment.
Argos Home 6ft Pre-Lit Snow Tipped Christmas Tree
£90 £67.50
This full shaped pre-lit snow tipped 6ft Christmas tree has serious White House vibes, featuring 180 multifunctional warm white lights so you don’t know to decorate it with lights yourself.
The White Company Symons Nordmann 6ft Fir Christmas Tree £395
This Symons Nordmann artificial Christmas tree is incredibly realistic, coming in a thick, full shape and featuring authentic-looking faux ferns and a tree trunk.
Argos Home 7ft Snow Covered Christmas Tree
£75 £56.25
Argos Home’s 7ft artificial tree is dark green, dusted with pet-safe snow. It is full shaped and easy to assemble, slotting together quickly.
Argos Home 6ft Half Parasol Christmas Tree £45
This unique half parasol Christmas tree from Argos is perfect to keep out of reach from cats, dogs or toddlers – plus there’s plenty of room for presents underneath. The PVC tree is a natural green colour and comes to 6ft tall.
The White Company Pre-Lit Grand Spruce 6ft Christmas Tree £229
This natural looking Grand Spruce artificial Christmas tree is a natural shade of green, perfect for indoor or outdoor use. And coming with 390 built-in warm white lights and a stand, it’s easy to erect.
Argos Home 10ft Christmas Tree £90
This Argos 10ft Christmas tree is full shaped and made from PVC, traditional in style and colour, with the pieces slotting together easily.
Wayfair Riccardo Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree £207.99
Wayfair’s Riccardo Green Pine artificial tree comes is made of durable PVC and highly realistic as well as sturdy, coming in four sizes – 150cm, 180cm, 210cm and 240cm.
The White Company Pre-Lit Grand Spruce 9ft Christmas Tree £595
This natural looking Grand Spruce artificial Christmas tree is a natural shade of green, perfect for indoor or outdoor use. And at 9ft, it comes with a whopping 1000 built-in warm white lights and a stand.
Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to stock up on artificial Christmas trees and start the festivities immediately.