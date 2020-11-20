This huge Yankee Candle set is now half price so my house is about to smell glorious

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is just around the corner, but who wants to wait a week for excellent discounts on your favourite brands?

Exactly. No one.

So what if we told you that there are already some epic deals on Yankee Candles?

The candle pros have started their Yankee Candle Black Friday sale early, with deals on a number of best selling scents – from diffusers to large jars – so there really is no time like now to get hold of some top fragrances.

But if you’re looking for a huge set of your favourites, there’s a mega deal currently on Amazon and you really won’t want to miss it.

The Yankee Candle 11 Piece Set has been reduced to £27.99, down from £48.40 – a whopping 43% off.

It boasts 8 scented candles, a votive holder, wick trimmer and candle topper. All for less than £30. Bargain.

The full kit includes:

1 x medium jar scented candle in Angels Wings

1 x small jar scented candle in Black Cherry

6 x votive scented candles in Cinnamon Stick, Frosty Gingerbread, Icy Blue Spruce, Winter Wonder, Glittering Star and Baby Powder

1 x wick trimmer

1 x ILLUMA-Lid jar candle topper

1 x Glass votive candle holder

The medium jar has a 65 – 75 hour burn time, with the small jar candle coming in at 20 – 30 hours, and the votives may be smaller but will last for up to 15 hours.

It also comes in a retro-style ivory box decorated with twinkling stars, the perfect present for those who love Yankee Candle (or, you know, yourself).

So you’ll be set for scents over Christmas.

See you at the checkout.

