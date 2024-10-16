Cosy-girl autumn walks are trending - 8 expert-backed, simple and reliable ways to make your strolls more effective

There's just something about an autumn walk. Nothing beats a stroll on a crisp, clear day, freshly fallen leaves crunching underfoot and the hint of a chill in the air. While the promise of cosy winter days on the horizon may not make you feel like exercising, we have good news: walking is a science-backed way to harness the mental and physical health benefits of working out.

It's certainly having a moment, right now. You don't have to scroll too far on social media to find Gen Z (and more) extolling the virtues of the humble stroll - take the idea of #hotgirlwalks, for example. And studies show that more of us than ever are walking for fun. Something that was such a lifeline to so many of us in the pandemic has translated into a regular habit for some, with over 70% of us walking for leisure at least once a month, according to a recent survey.

And it's easy to see why it's so popular. Studies (such as this one, published in the journal Current Opinion in Cardiology) show that walking can help prevent cardiovascular disease, while researchers from Stanford University found that walking improves creative thinking (so that's why we often have a brainwave on a walk!) All this is before we've discussed the more general benefits of being active on our brains and bodies.

Call us biased, but we truly think autumn is the perfect season to embrace all that a walk has to offer. While it can be tough to motivate yourself to go hard on the HIIT or race out for a run when the mercury dips, a gentle walk is always a good idea - and if you're fully in your cosy-girl era, you can even go wrapped up in your comfies - no workout gear required.

That said, sometimes we want a little more of a challenge from a walk, especially if we're spending more time than ever hunkering down at home while it's wet and windy outside (something we're very here for, btw). With this in mind, we asked walking afficionadoes for their top tips to make walking our whole (fitness) personality, and really up the ante on those myraid benefits. Keep scrolling to find out how to take your walk from average to amazing.

And if walking's your jam, you might want to check out our explainers on indoor walking workouts, dig into the benefits of walking after lunch, and find out how our Health Editor got on when she tried the viral walking desk trend.

Cosy-girl autumn walks are trending - here's how to harness the maximum benefit from your next stroll

What are the benefits of walking?

As we've discussed above, there are some serious benefits to be gained from lacing up your trainers for a soft hike.

"Walking carries a huge range of benefits," agrees fitness instructor Eloise Skinner. "These include enhanced cardiovascular health, including a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, as well as improvements in mobility, agility and flexibility."

Along with other weight-bearing exercise, walking is great for bone health, strenthening our skeletons and reducing our risk of developing osteoporosis as we age. Additionally, regular walking strengthens the muscles and connective tissures (known as fascia) in our feet and ankles, meaning we're less likely to fall and injury ourselves.

More than this, though, walking is amazing for mental health. As many of us discovered during the pandemic, there is nothing quite like a wander in nature for clearing the mind and chasing the cobwebs away.

"Walking is very good for mental wellbeing as it releases endorphins, which boost mood and reduce stress," agrees barre instructor and founder of Your Barre Studio, Katy Reynolds. "It can also enhance cognitive function and creativity, making it a great activity for mental clarity, plus it enhances social connection too - providing opportunities to connect with friends, family, or walking groups, which can enhance feelings of belonging and support."

How to make your walk more effective physically

1. Up your distance

According to our experts, the easiest way to up the ante for fitness is to simply walk further.

"Challenge yourself to walk a little further each day," suggests Skinner. "You could monitor this by step count, distance or walk duration."

2. Focus on your speed

Next up - up your pace. "Aim for a brisk walking pace that gets your heart rate up," says Reynolds. "A good rule of thumb is to walk fast enough to slightly elevate your breathing."

3. Aim for variety

Want more? Add in a few hills. "Instead of walking a flat route, try gentle inclines to increase intensity and challenge your endurance," says Skinner. "Changing up your walking routes also helps keep things interesting. Explore parks, nature trails and different routes to engage different muscle groups and enhance your overall experience."

4. And consider trying intervals, too

Once you've mastered a few hills, think about adding in some intervals. Put simply, this means varying your walking pace. "Incorporate intervals into your walks by alternating between fast-paced walking and a slower pace," says Skinner. "This can improve your cardiovascular fitness and help with maintaining a healthy weight."

5. Consider investing in some add ons

And if you're really keen to boost your fitness and endurance, you can always use some light ankle weights to add resistance, or add some bodyweight moves (such as squats and lunges) to keep your heart rate up and engage more muscle groups - the sky's the limit.

6. And prioritise effective kit, too

While we're always advocates of moving your body in whatever way feels good for you, if you're keen to get more from your miles, it'll involve a little more effort than a five-minute stroll to the shops once a week.

But there's good news: we're not talking huge changes - a few small tweaks to your existing walking routine will really earn you more bang for your walking buck, and they couldn't be simpler to introduce.

First things first, though - invest in some good walking kit. A decent pair of trainers, comfortable walking clothing, weather-proof gear and a sustainable water bottle (for longer walks) is a good start, with footwear being the focus. "Invest in a good pair of walking shoes that offer support and cushioning," recommends Reynolds. "This can help prevent injuries and enhance comfort."

7. Be realistic with where you're at

Our experts agree that improving our walking begins before we even take a single step, so it's worth setting aside a bit of thinking time before you set off. Consider your aims, the time you have available, and what's realistic for you - remember, the best exercise is the one you will commit to doing regularly.

8. Make it a regular occurrence

One of the simplest ways to make your walks more effective is to walk more regularly. By doing so, you'll improve your fitness. "You can make it a part of your daily routine by choosing a time for your everyday walk, and holding yourself accountable," says Skinner. "Try a method like habit-tracking, or recruit others to hold you to your goals.".

9. Set goals

"Use a pedometer or a fitness app to track your steps," advises Reynolds. "Setting daily or weekly walking goals can motivate you to walk more frequently."

How to make walking more effective for your mental wellbeing

Physical benefits banked, you can now focus on your mental health. Since physical wellbeing is intrinsically linked to mental health, you'll likely notice mental benefits even by focusing only on the above.

That said, we all know that walking can clear the mind, so it makes sense to use that sense of mental space to channel some inner zen.

10. Focus on your surroundings

Enter: mindful walking. "Practice mindfulness while walking by paying attention to your surroundings and focusing on your breath," says Skinner. "This can enhance the mental benefits and make your walk more enjoyable."

Reynolds agrees, suggesting "focus on the present moment. "By bringing your mind into the present, your walk might become more intentional, mindful and fulfilling."

11. Make it social

Do better in a group setting? You won't be alone - walking groups are a popular way to meet like-minded people and boost the social connectivity benefits of a ramble.

"If you're really interested in walking, you might want to look out for others who feel similarly, and find a community," advises Reynolds. "You could join a local hiking group, or other online community spaces, and deepen your interest while also connecting with others."

Pushed for time? Anecdotal evidence shows that walking meetings are having a moment, right now, with employees reporting enhanced productivity and more honest exchanges with co-workers - so, try rescheduling that Monday morning meeting room for a walk.

Above all, though, make sure you enjoy your walk, so you'll feel motivated and excited about getting out next time.

I used to hate walking, but now I walk every day and I've never felt better

For PR expert Rochelle White, a daily walk has transformed how she feels both mentally and physically, and has increased her productivity at work too.

"I never used to like walking, but in January I signed up for the 75 hard challenge," she tells MC UK. "Since finishing, I have found a new love for walking. I will always make sure I get at least a 30-minute walk in a day, and on weekends or when I'm not too busy, I'll do more. I do it early in the morning and it's become part of my daily routine. I walk to get fresh air, clarity, and be alone with my thoughts. I usually walk to music and that is my own time to not really have to think about much - plus I get my steps in."

"Walking makes me feel great within myself and my body," she continues. "As I've been walking early in the mornings alongside the gym, I feel I'm set up for the day and when I don't walk I miss it. No matter the weather (even the rain and wind), I will walk. I have really grown to love walking in the rain and now that the chilly weather is around the corner, I'm here for it!

"Since I've been walking daily, I've noticed I have more focus and clarity, and it helps me plan my days and week. I also find I get some great ideas for work and my businesses when I walk - I get inspired in different ways. I have found that my posture has improved, my pace is strong and steady, and it's a great form of cardio. My mood is better, my sleep has improved and overall I feel better within myself."

