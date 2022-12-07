These were the most popular workouts of the year - and you might be surprised

Ah, 2022 - it's been quite the year, hasn't it? The Queen sadly passed away, England won the Euros, thanks to an extra-time goal from Lioness Chloe Kelly, and Britney Spears released her first single in six years.

On the Covid front, lots of us also got our freedom back. After several years of lockdowns, we traveled again, saw friends, and largely resumed life as normal.

So, did how we work out resume service as normal and go back to how it was pre-pandemic, or has how we get a sweat on changed?

We've secured some exclusive data from Google on the most searched workouts of the year, and one of the best fitness apps (opens in new tab), Strava (opens in new tab), has today released their Year in Sport, a look back on the top stats of the year. So, how have you been working out in 2022, and what's changed since last year?

How we worked out in 2022, according to new stats

Fun fact for you: over 100 million people use Strava to track their workouts, making it one of the most comprehensive and large-scale reports on how we workout ever conducted.

So, what were the top trending workouts of the year, do you reckon, and what did sport look like to those living in the UK?

Interestingly, Monday shifted from being the most popular workout day, with Tuesday taking the lead. This could be a result of new work-from-home norms, or a more relaxed, ease-into-the-week approach to both productivity and health.

Running continued to boom, with the number of people committing to long-distance challenges increasing. Fun fact about us Brits for you: here, the number of marathon runners on Strava more than doubled (2022 compared to 2021, 122% increase). Globally the number rose, too, with 96% more people deciding to commit to a distance challenge.

It'll probably come as no surprise that those who worked out together ran further and faster - according to Strava's date, in the UK, those who ran together ran for 21% longer and 15% further than if they were running solo.

Cycling in pairs saw Brits ride for 224% longer and 276% further than if they were alone – more than double the global averages.

Similarly, more are commuting to work in an active way, be that walking, running, or cycling. In 2020 and 2021, many people resorted to active commuting as a way of avoiding Covid - now, it seems, these healthy ways of getting about are here to stay.

Bottom line? Running is here to stay, and long-distance is on the rise. "New normal" routines seem to have stuck - from active commutes to the freedom of trail running. And finally, what we missed the most during the lockdowns - working out with others and working out abroad - is back with a bang, with 101% more activities uploaded away from home than the year prior.

What about the most popular workouts of the year, then?

According to exclusive data from Google, the favourites were a bit more specific, with the following being searched the most over the course of the year:

Daisy Keech ab workout Natalia Dyer workout routine Push workout Hyrox workout Chest workout gym 12 3 30 workout Leg day workout Shoulder workout Pull workout 22.2 crossfit workout

MC UK staffer Grace Lindsay actually tried one - read her 12 3 30 review (opens in new tab), here.

Do note, though: while it's great that we get inspiration from social media, ultimately, working out what workouts work for you is key to a consistent workout routine.