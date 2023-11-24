Kate Middleton's favourite lululemon jacket just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to a rare discount

By now, you'll know that Team Marie Claire UK think Kate Middleton has a pretty flawless sense of style. Sure, she might have a team on hand to help her serve consistently stylish looks, but the Duchess of Cambridge always looks amazing - even in workout gear.

She's known to be a fan of brands including lululemon, New Balance, Veja and Nike, but one particular item that both the Queen-to-be and MC UK Senior Health Editor Ally Head love and wear on repeat is lululemon's best-selling Define jacket.

Kate was last seen in it on a Royal engagement at the City of Derry Rugby Football Club field in September of 2021. While on a tour of Ireland with Prince William, she attended the club, trying her hand at some of the throws and chatting to locals.

You're reading this now because the lululemon Black Friday offering is one of the brand's best to date, with as much as 60% off their best-selling items. Of course, when we saw that the Duchess' favourite lululemon Define jacket was at its most affordable price ever, we had to share the news...

Shop Kate Middleton's favourite lululemon Define jacket now

Shop the best Black Friday health offers now:

For the occasion, as usual, the Duchess kept her look simple, opting for the jacket in black and pairing with black trousers, to boot.

The zip-through style is made from the brand's signature cotton soft Luon™ fabric and has one of their most flattering cuts, a zip front, high neck, not to mention thumbholes to make sure your hands stay warm and the sleeves stay in place.

Kate also paired hers with a pair of New Balance x Sweaty Betty 'Vazee' trainers, which are £80 off this weekend only. She's also been spotted more recently wearing lululemon's Chargefeel trainers, currently half price.

lululemon Define Jacket Save 30%, was £98 , now £68 As a Health Editor, I wear this jacket on repeat. It's easy to throw on, super flattering, and sweat-wicks well, too, meaning you can wear it for running or weights or to keep you warm on your way to Pilates. It's also a stylish option for brunch or weekend walks.

While the Define jacket is designed with adventure in mind, it's also great for dog walking, brunch, and running errands, too, thanks to the label's signature butter-soft fabric.

It's one of their best-selling designs for a reason, available in the UK in sizes 4 to 24.

Other need-to-knows: it has zippered pockets, including a hidden pocket for your cards making it practical yet fashion-forward. Things we love to see!

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the lululemon Define jacket while visiting the City of Derry Rugby Club in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it wouldn't be a gym kit recommendation from Marie Claire UK if it didn't perform well and look good, too - we test everything over a number of workout styles before we recommend you buy it so you don't end up wasting your money on things you don't need.

This Editor and Royalty-approved jacket gets our seal of approval. It's breathable, sweat-wicking, supportive and stretchy - but not so stretchy that it'll lose its shape in the wash.

Trust me - I've had mine for around five years now and it still looks and feels the same as the day I bought it, despite getting some pretty serious usage over the years.

While Black Friday can be a great opportunity to invest in pieces you've wanted for a while at a more affordable price point, do make sure to think twice before opting for any impulse buys that you might not use. That said, if you're on the fence, kit from lululemon always gets our vote as it's genuinely built to last and performs well.

Shop more lululemon Black Friday deals now:

Align HR 25" 55% off, was £98 , reduced to £44 Yogis, listen up - the bestselling Align HR leggings are for you. I wear these for yoga flows, Pilates classes, brunch with friends, and running errands - they're butter soft but still supportive, too. Mine have lasted for around six years now. Trust me when I say: you'll never want to take them off.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25" 50% off, was £108 , reduced to £54 Runner? These are for you. If you train hard, the Nulux material in these leggings promises to dry quickly, managing both heat and sweat so you can put your all into your mileage. I've trained for several marathons in mine and they're a dream, even running a 37-mile ultramarathon in them back in January 2021.

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Save 40%, was £108 , now £64 A bit like the butter-soft material of their world-famous Align leggings, lululemon knows how to do a good basic and has really expanded their range this year. This crewneck jumper is easy to throw on post-gym or for brunch, plus

Sculpt Tank Top Save 46%, was £45 , now £24 One of the easiest workout layers to throw on and head out the door in, this Sculpt tank top is flattering yet functional with a high neckline and mesh fabric panels for breathability during the sweatiest of workouts.

Align Tank 42% off, was £58 , reduced to £34 Another buttery soft yoga flow kit recommendation, but I wear this for weight training and running, too. This tank is really, really comfy, and flattering, too, with an inbuilt bra and V-shaped neckline.

Energy Bra 40% off, was £38 , reduced to £29 This bra is medium support - ideal for yoga or Pilates - and has a gorgeous strappy open back. Fun fact: it was voted as the "most likely to be worn multiple times a week" by lululemon store users.