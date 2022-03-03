Lizzo just shut down body shamers in the most iconic way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"It may not be one person’s ideal body type, but [I'm] a body icon and [I've] created a modern-day beauty standard."

Singer Lizzo has spoken out about how frequently she gets body shamed in her new cover interview with People – and we’re really here for it.

Calling herself a “body icon”, the 33-year-old The Truth Hurts singer shared that she’s trying to embrace her new-found self love and, in turn, ignore the negative comments she gets on social media.

The body-positive Grammy winner regularly shares nude photos, workout videos, and healthy recipe ideas on her social media channels and has always sung about self worth.

In her People interview, she said: “I think I have a really hot body!”

“I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day.”

“It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

“And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

She hasn’t always been this confident, she shares, adding that she’s had to “work hard” and “blaze a trail” to become the Lizzo she is today. (Her real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson).

Continuing to discuss how her race is also a factor, she that she was “cynical” seeing how “America treats Black people and Black women”, alongside anyone who doesn’t fit into what society deems an “ideal” body shape.

She went on: “I was like, “OK, what can I do with this? How can I make the best of this?” I wasn’t supposed to survive.”

“I wasn’t supposed to make it this far. I wasn’t supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn’t supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn’t supposed to be on the cover of People, but I am.”

“So how can I make this worthwhile? How can I make this not just a flash in the pan?”

Her two cents? Love who you are, be yourself, and ignore the haters.

In the interview, she shares her aims to inspire other women and help challenge the outdated stigmas surrounding weight. She said: “Okay, we all know I’m fat. I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?”

Hear, hear.