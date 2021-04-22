Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pop star Lizzo has always been vocal about body image and self love.

In one of her most recent posts on Instagram, Lizzo has shared an image of herself drinking a cup of tea.

Some people take their tea milky, others strong. Lizzo clearly takes hers….. naked.

All jokes aside, the star posted a totally naked image – with tactfully positioned arms, and, ahem, cup, to protect her modesty – to celebrate self love, body positivity and unedited beauty and we are very here for it.

Her caption reads: “WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON. To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural — I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all”.

She’s been praised by her followers for sharing the unedited picture and embracing both her natural body and her stretch marks, both of which are rare to see on Instagram these days in a world of filters.

One follower commented: “Now every time I see my tummy stretch marks, I’m going to smile and think, I’m matching with Lizzo”.

Lizzo posted the image as part of beauty brand Dove’s Self-Esteem Project. Their overall aim is to help young people who use social media to love themselves for who they truly are.

The Juice singer has previously shared that her end goal is to promote ‘body normativity’, but stressed that her latest post wasn’t a ‘political statement’.

“It’s just my body” she shared.

Last October, she said in an interview with Vogue magazine that she wants “to normalise [her] body. Not just to be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive… No, being fat is normal.”

Last January, she was on the cover of Rolling Stones magazine and opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia in the interview. For the shoot, she was pictured in a nude bodysuit embroidered with flowers.

She shared several of the images from the shoot with her 10.3 millions Instagram followers and said: “As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman… I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”

We’re here for it Lizzo – and very here for more normal, real, raw, unedited photos.

Reporting by Rosie Grant