While not the most eco-friendly packaging wise, the flavour combinations are nutrient-dense and delicious.

On the hunt for healthy meal delivery ideas? Well, news flash: there’s a new Joe Wicks Gousto summer collab out and we’ve road tested it for you.

The world-famous PT skyrocketed to fame over the first UK lockdown after launching PE with Joe – a live daily workout for school kids learning from home.

He first teamed up with Gousto in 2019 and now, the nation’s favourite PE teacher has joined forces with the recipe box company once more to launch what he’s calling his Feel Good Fuel range, just in time for summer. I’m all for making eating nutrient-dense meals more simple and Gousto is as simple as it gets – all you need to do is choose from a choice of twelve recipes and have all the ingredients you need delivered to your door, recipe card included.

Keen to hear what, as a Health Editor, I thought when I gave it a go? Keep scrolling, and don’t miss our guides to the best protein powders, what to eat after a workout and the best probiotics for women, while you’re here.

I tried the Gousto Joe Wicks summer recipes: here’s what I thought

When Gousto asked if I wanted to try the range, I was interested in seeing how the PT would put a spin on Gousto’s more traditional recipes. While Wicks isn’t a qualified nutritionist himself, the brand did confirm that all dishes are developed alongside registered dietician Ellie Bain.

His full range of summer recipes now available includes:

Lighter Cheesy Baked Veggie Enchiladas

Lighter Harissa Beef Mince Ragu With Herby Yoghurt & Carrot Mash

Warm Meat-Free Sausage, Mustard & Broccoli Salad

Lemon & Thyme Summer Roast Chicken

Lighter Cheesy Spaghetti & Beef Meatball Bake

Lighter Onion Bhaji & Mango Salad With Chilli Chickpeas

Chicken Grain Bowl With Zingy Green Cashew Sauce

Tagine-Style Squash Salad With Giant Couscous and Pomegranate

Lighter Smoky Chipotle Mac ‘N’ Cheese

Lighter Paprika Pork Burger, Apple Salad & Smoky Butternut Squash

Mexican-Style Charred Corn & Chipotle Feta Salad

Chicken Tikka Roti Wraps With Beetroot & Carrot Slaw

So, what did I think of the Joe Wicks Gousto summer recipes?

I tried the chicken grain bowl and Tagine-style salad and the recipes were delicious. They’re not lying when they say the boxes are packed full of fresh ingredients, and my partner and I both found the recipes super easy to follow, meaning they’re suitable for all cooking abilities.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that most of the recipes include at least 2 of your 5 portions of fruit and veg a day, but would expect at least that by a range designed by The Body Coach. Plus, you do the basic prep – things like dicing the garlic and onion – yourself , minimising waste of plastic pots to transport them.

Cons: I wasn’t super impressed with the amount of packaging that came with the food, despite most of it being reusable or recyclable. Why? Well, I just can’t see every Gousto user properly disposing of their waste or making sure the ice packs, for example, are reused, which can then become a waste problem in itself. That said, Gousto is a certified B Corp brand, meaning they’ve undergone rigorous testing to ensure they actually function in a sustainable way.

Similarly, I felt the portions were a little on the small side (but that may just be because I’m marathon training and so feel eternally hungry).

So how are the meals actually healthier than other Gousto meals? They’re all lower in fat than your standard Gousto meals, contain at least two portions of vegetables, and sit at around 500 calories per portion.

Wicks said on his new range: “I’ve teamed up with my friends at Gousto to bring you a banging series of feel good recipes for the summer. Packed full of fresh fruits and veggies, these dishes include clever hacks to keep it healthy – but don’t worry, they’re seriously satisfying in the flavour department.”

“What’s more, using Gousto prevents food waste in the home – no food wasted means no money in the bin.”

Not keen to try the Gousto box but inspired by Wicks’ approach to cooking? Our guides to healthy snack ideas and healthy breakfast ideas might help.

While some food delivery boxes focus more on ease of recipe or taste, Gousto’s Joe Wicks range is tasty, easy-to-make and nutritious, too.

Worried you might not be able to afford the boxes with the cost of living crisis affecting nearly everyone in the UK right now? Gousto calls itself the UK’s best value recipe box, offers meals from as little as £3.14 per portion, and currently has an introductory discount of up to 65% off running site wide.

Joe’s Feel Good Fuel range is available to order now with first delivery arriving the 16th July.