Harry Styles' personal trainer just shared the four workout moves he swears by for effective, at-home sessions

On the hunt for an effective, at-home workout that Harry Styles swears by? Well, you're in luck, as we've chatted exclusively to his personal trainer to get the low down.

Enter: this at-home workout from Thibo David, a performance coach, ex-Special Forces operator and professional fighter who owns Executive Peak Performance. A trainer to the stars, David has supported Styles on his tours in England, the US and Europe and also worked with the likes of Chris Pine.

The workout below is a programme that Styles himself has worked on which, according to the trainer, "is a very effective at-home workout - especially when you're short on time."

Of course, the type of workout the pop superstar does varies from month to month, goal to goal - if he was preparing for a photo shoot or his world stadium tour, for example, he'd likely have mixed things up a little, working on progressive overload and time under tension to build muscle. And we also know the star is a fan of Pilates, having been spotted at the Exhale Pilates studio in Primrose Hill.

But one thing's for certain - popstars performing for several hours a night on stage need to be in seriously good physical shape, as Senior Health Editor Ally Head learnt when she gave the Taylor Swift treadmill workout a go last year.

Keen to give Styles' go-to at-home workout a go? Keep scrolling. And don't miss our guides to celebrity workouts, plus how Senior Health Editor Ally Head got on trying Jodie Comer's workout, here.

Keen to give Harry Style's go-to home workout a go?

What are the benefits of the below home workout?

According to David, this is the science-backed workout he recommends if you're looking to combine strength, power, and cycle awareness for peak performance.

"When it comes to crafting the ideal workout plan, a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t cut it," he explains. "Whether your goal is explosive strength, enhanced conditioning, or aligning your training with your body’s natural rhythms, your routine should be as adaptable as your objectives."

Designed to be short, effective, and require minimal equipment, this workout prioritises movements that maximise results in limited time. "These exercises build strength, enhance mobility, and improve overall fitness - without the need for a gym," he goes on.

TLDR: "By blending explosive movements like kettlebell swings, sprints, and tuck jumps, this approach not only develops raw power and endurance but also supports long-term health and sustainability."

"Tuck jumps, for example, improve bone density, boost cardiovascular health, and enhance agility, making them an essential addition to any fitness regime," he concludes.

1. Kettlebell swings

What? A simple yet effective weighted move that targets your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Top tip: "Focus on driving through your glutes and your hip power, not your arms," shares the PT. Benefits include an improvement in posterior chain strength and grip power.

How to? Hold a kettlebell in each hand, hinge at your hips, and explosively swing the weights forward using your hips to drive.

How long? Aim for twelve to fifteen reps.

How To Do A Kettlebell Swing | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

2. Jumping lunges

What? A high-impact bodyweight move that works your leg and core muscles while boosting your cardiovascular fitness.

How to? Start in a lunge, then jump explosively, switching legs mid-air.

How long? Aim to complete ten to twelve per side.

How To Do Lunges: Lunge Progression Exercises - YouTube Watch On

3. Tuck jumps

What? Another high-impact move that targets your fast-twitch muscle fibres and promises to boost your cardiovascular health.

How to? From a quarter squat, jump explosively while tucking your knees to your chest. Land softly, remembering to keep your knees aligned to protect your joints.

How long? Aim for eight to ten reps.

Tuck Jumps - Calisthenics Exercise - YouTube Watch On

4. Sprints

What? Last but by no means least, you'll all be familiar with the humble sprint, a move pretty much anyone can do that improves your speed, endurance, and power.

How to? A sprint simply means running at maximum capacity. As David recommends, "focus on explosive starts and upright posture."

How long for? Aim for fifteen to twenty seconds at max effort, then rest for 40 seconds. Repeat for five to ten. rounds.

SPRINT TRAINING 101 WITH FULL WORKOUT - YouTube Watch On

