Harry Styles' personal trainer just shared the four workout moves he swears by for effective, at-home sessions
No more Daydreaming of an enjoyable home workout...
On the hunt for an effective, at-home workout that Harry Styles swears by? Well, you're in luck, as we've chatted exclusively to his personal trainer to get the low down.
Enter: this at-home workout from Thibo David, a performance coach, ex-Special Forces operator and professional fighter who owns Executive Peak Performance. A trainer to the stars, David has supported Styles on his tours in England, the US and Europe and also worked with the likes of Chris Pine.
The workout below is a programme that Styles himself has worked on which, according to the trainer, "is a very effective at-home workout - especially when you're short on time."
Of course, the type of workout the pop superstar does varies from month to month, goal to goal - if he was preparing for a photo shoot or his world stadium tour, for example, he'd likely have mixed things up a little, working on progressive overload and time under tension to build muscle. And we also know the star is a fan of Pilates, having been spotted at the Exhale Pilates studio in Primrose Hill.
But one thing's for certain - popstars performing for several hours a night on stage need to be in seriously good physical shape, as Senior Health Editor Ally Head learnt when she gave the Taylor Swift treadmill workout a go last year.
Keen to give Styles' go-to at-home workout a go? Keep scrolling. And don't miss our guides to celebrity workouts, plus how Senior Health Editor Ally Head got on trying Jodie Comer's workout, here.
Keen to give Harry Style's go-to home workout a go?
What are the benefits of the below home workout?
According to David, this is the science-backed workout he recommends if you're looking to combine strength, power, and cycle awareness for peak performance.
"When it comes to crafting the ideal workout plan, a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t cut it," he explains. "Whether your goal is explosive strength, enhanced conditioning, or aligning your training with your body’s natural rhythms, your routine should be as adaptable as your objectives."
Designed to be short, effective, and require minimal equipment, this workout prioritises movements that maximise results in limited time. "These exercises build strength, enhance mobility, and improve overall fitness - without the need for a gym," he goes on.
TLDR: "By blending explosive movements like kettlebell swings, sprints, and tuck jumps, this approach not only develops raw power and endurance but also supports long-term health and sustainability."
"Tuck jumps, for example, improve bone density, boost cardiovascular health, and enhance agility, making them an essential addition to any fitness regime," he concludes.
1. Kettlebell swings
What? A simple yet effective weighted move that targets your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Top tip: "Focus on driving through your glutes and your hip power, not your arms," shares the PT. Benefits include an improvement in posterior chain strength and grip power.
How to? Hold a kettlebell in each hand, hinge at your hips, and explosively swing the weights forward using your hips to drive.
How long? Aim for twelve to fifteen reps.
2. Jumping lunges
What? A high-impact bodyweight move that works your leg and core muscles while boosting your cardiovascular fitness.
How to? Start in a lunge, then jump explosively, switching legs mid-air.
How long? Aim to complete ten to twelve per side.
3. Tuck jumps
What? Another high-impact move that targets your fast-twitch muscle fibres and promises to boost your cardiovascular health.
How to? From a quarter squat, jump explosively while tucking your knees to your chest. Land softly, remembering to keep your knees aligned to protect your joints.
How long? Aim for eight to ten reps.
4. Sprints
What? Last but by no means least, you'll all be familiar with the humble sprint, a move pretty much anyone can do that improves your speed, endurance, and power.
How to? A sprint simply means running at maximum capacity. As David recommends, "focus on explosive starts and upright posture."
How long for? Aim for fifteen to twenty seconds at max effort, then rest for 40 seconds. Repeat for five to ten. rounds.
Shop MC UK approved kit now:
I'm a big fan of the Oakley running glasses - great for high-impact activities outside and also elevating your outfit. The Radar EV's get my vote for sporty yet stylish.
Also worth having on your radar, if you're a cardio fan - these lululemon Hotty Hot running shorts tick all of the right boxes. They're roomy, sweat-wicking, breathable and last well when washed.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, nine-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she heads up all strategy for her pillars, working across commissioning, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest health updates, writing the must-read wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely sustainable and squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She also spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Daryll Neita, and Lavaia Nielsen. She's won a BSME for her sustainability work, regularly hosts panels and presents for events like the Sustainability Awards, and is a stickler for a strong stat, too, seeing over nine million total impressions on the January 2023 Wellness Issue she oversaw. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
