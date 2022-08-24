Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"There’s a reason they say 'for better or for worse'"

Justin and Hailey Bieber are no doubt one of the world’s most iconic celebrity couples. While they met years ago as teenagers, they got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot shortly after in 2018.

That said, it hasn’t been a plain-sailing year for the couple – both have experienced pretty extreme health scares. Back in March, Hailey was rushed to hospital after experiencing what she describes as “stroke-like symptoms,” and just a few months later, partner Justin had to cancel a host of shows after experiencing facial paralysis.

Now, for the first time, Hailey has opened up about how the “very serious health issues” has impacted them both as a couple, plus how it’s affected their marriage, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year,” she explained, going on to add that for her, marriage is about navigating situations like these – situations you can’t possibly prepare for pre-getting wed. “I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues.”

The 25-year-old continued: “You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

She reflected that she and her husband are just as close as when they first met, sweetly adding: “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to.”

“I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides,” Hailey shared. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Hailey’s health scare was caused by a blood clot on her brain which meant she suffered from “stroke-like symptoms” and then had to have emergency heart surgery in mid-March. She’s since described it as the scariest moment of her life.

Justin, on the other hand, was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June. Posting on Instagram, he explained: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Wishing the couple well.