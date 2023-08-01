This is what you should be eating before working out for energy and gains, according to a top nutritionist
Plus, how the England squad are fuelling their success this World Cup.
Feeling inspired by the Lionesses and keen to get back in the gym but not sure what to eat before working out? It can feel like a minefield sometimes. Should you aim for quick-release energy? Protein and carbs? Or skip adequate fuelling altogether for fear of a stitch?
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's limited data on how women should fuel training and the impact of food and nutrition on our performance - yet another example of the gender health gap having a very real impact.
That said, what research has been carried out highlights a worrying trend - that many female footballers, in particular, are "under fuelling," largely due to cultural norms, fear of weight gain, lack of nutrition understanding and lack of support are key contributors.
Why is this relevant to you? Well, understanding how much energy you need to perform at your best is the simplest way to smash your fitness goals, whether that's completing your first 5km or lifting a new PB at the gym.
While you'll likely already have a vague idea of how to workout - you know, lacing up for a run, home Pilates sessions, or weight training at the gym - do you know how to eat to fuel your training? Is fuelling as important as working out? And what can we learn from top athletes about nutrition wins in our own day-to-day?
All good questions, which is why we've picked the brains of M&S nutritionist Sophia Linn, who's currently leading the Eat Well Play Well partnership with the FA - and Lioness legend Fara Williams MBE. “It's important to emphasise that nutrition is not just an elite athlete's secret weapon - it's the cornerstone of health and performance for everyone," shares Linn.
Below, the experts share exclusive insight into how our Lionesses are fuelling, plus how to fuel your own training day to day. Don't miss our guide to what to eat after a workout, while you're here.
What to eat before working out
1. Aim for a balance of protein, fat and carbs
First things first - the most important tenant of a great pre-workout snack is ensuring a balance of protein, fat, and carbs, shares Linn. "Target a balance of carbohydrates for energy, protein for muscle recovery and fruit or veg for overall health," she recommends. "Think of it as the perfect formation to fuel your performance and keep them healthy long-term, too."
This could look anything like:
- Peanut butter and blueberries on wholegrain, rye or sourdough toast
- Hummus, carrot sticks and crackers
- Yoghurt, granola and fruit
- Eggs, bagel thin and vegetables.
Williams' go-to is Greek yoghurt with fruits or a protein smoothie. (Read our guide to the best protein powders for women, here).
When it comes to the Lionesses and fueling their games longer term, not just pre-workout, Linn shares that they pack their plates with foods like lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats like nuts and seeds. "These foods will keep their engines running and give them the edge," she explains.
2. Eat enough carbohydrates
This one's key. Just like the Lionesses pre a big match, if you've got a race or hard gym session coming up, it's key to crank up your carb intake ahead of the big day Why? Well, simply put, because carbohydrates are your main energy source and without them, you'll likely find heavy lifting or hard runs a bit of a slog.
Linn explains: "Normally, the game plan is to crank up the carb intake a fortnight before the game and sprinkle in nutrient-dense nuts and seeds."
Williams agrees, adding that carb loading pre-a big match was key for her and her teammates (she played for England for over a decade and remains the most-capped England player of all time). "On the eve of a big match, the mantra is simple - carb-load. A lean protein, carbohydrates from foods like sweet potatoes or rice, and vegetables create a meal designed to deliver sustained energy. You also can't go wrong with good old beans on toast.”
Still not sure which to aim for? A nutritionist's guide to the most effective energy boosting foods will also come in handy.
3. Eat enough and at the right time
Williams reflects that during the early days of her career, there was a stark lack of nutritional education. "This led me to chronically under-fuel," she shares. "But soon, we were introduced to the game-changers: slow-release and fast-release carbs. So I'd always make sure to load up on brown bread or brown rice around three hours before kick-off."
Research confirms that eating enough carbohydrates before a big session, as above, is key for energy, stamina and performance. According to one 2018 study published in Nutr Today, it's an "indispensable energy source for high-intensity performance."
Linn confirms that eating enough to fuel your training is important, as is when you choose to take on your fuel. "By clocking in meals and snacks at the right intervals, you'll assure sustained energy when it counts, equipping you to bring your A-game.” Not only that, but it'll boost your workout recovery, too, allowing your muscles to repair properly.
Try this: Aim to eat a balanced snack around an hour or so before your session to avoid a stitch.
4. Don't cut out entire food groups
One of the biggest misconceptions when it comes to fueling your workouts, shares Linn, is that you need to cut out entire food groups or restrict your diet to improve your overall health.
Williams agrees, adding: “One myth that needs to be shown the red card is the belief that athletes should cut out entire food groups for peak performance. All macronutrients—carbs, proteins, and fats—play crucial roles in supporting athletic performance."
Don't fall for the trap of restrictive eating practices or fad diets, she adds.
5. Drink enough water
Last but by no means least, Linn recommends aiming for at least six to eight cups of water a day.
How long before workout should I eat?
It'll depend on what you're eating. If you're having a full meal, leave two to three hours before starting your session to allow your food to digest and avoid stitches.
If it's a snack, you need only leave 30 minutes to 60 minutes before your workout.
