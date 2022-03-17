Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So, you’re on the hunt for a postpartum workout that’ll ease you back into mindful movement without putting your body under too much strain?

You’re in the right place, as we’ve asked trainer and mum-of-two Emily Skye to share her go-to sweat session, designed to strengthen both your pelvic floor and core.

This workout is taken from the first stage of her FIT Post-Pregnancy programme, and, in the trainer’s words, “is full of essential exercises for rebuilding strength in the early weeks of your return to postpartum exercise”.

Do note here: You shouldn’t complete this workout until you have had your six to ten-week postpartum check and received clearance from your doctor, warns the expert. “It’s important that you don’t push your limits, especially when it comes to core exercises,” she stresses.

Postpartum workout: try this tonight

Do: 2 rounds

Equipment: A towel. Rest 20 seconds between each exercise, and take it at your own pace.

Either watch below and workout along, or screenshot the below to try later.

Warm-up

Marching on spot – 30 sec

Mini-ballet squat – 30 sec

Standing side stretch – 30 sec

Shoulder circles – 30 sec

Chest + neck + shoulder stretch – 30 sec

Round 1

1. Kegels – 30 sec

a. Standing straight, take a big breath in. As you breathe out, squeeze and lift your pelvic floor up from the centre, and then slowly inhale to release and let it go.

b. Make sure you feel that let go and drop of the pelvic floor before you start the next Kegel. Imagine that you’re holding in the flow of urine and wind at the same time – rather than just lifting the front or the back, you’re lifting from the middle.

2. Kegel holds – 10 sec

a. Standing straight, take a big deep breath in as you exhale, squeeze and lift your pelvic floor up from the middle. Hold at the top, continue to breathe shallowly, keeping the hold going for up to 10 seconds.

b. It may be hard to feel or hold for this entire duration at first, but you can slowly build up to it. Pay attention to see if you can feel the drop as you release.

3. Thoracic extension – 30 sec

a. Roll a towel up and place it on the ground. From your side, slowly come down onto your back so that the towel is in line parallel with your bra strap.

b. Place your hands behind your head and slowly lower your head to the floor. You should feel a nice stretch through your upper back. You can move the towel slightly higher and lower, or use a foam roller to release through this area.

4. Angels + core activation – 30 sec

a. Lying on your back, take a big deep breath in and slowly raise your arms up above your head, pressing the backs of your arms into the surface of the floor.

b. Slowly breathe out, squeeze and lift the pelvic floor and activate your deep core by imagining you are zipping up a pair of skinny jeans, as you bring your arms down towards the side of your body.

c. Keep pressing back with the backs of your hands, wrists, and arms and shoulders down into the floor the whole time. Breathing in to come up, breathing out to slide down.

5. Mini-crunch + core activation – 30 sec

a. Lying on your back, take a big breath in. As you exhale, squeeze and lift the pelvic floor and activate your deep core by imagining you are zipping up a pair of skinny jeans.

b. Slightly lift your head up off the floor, bringing the towel together in the middle, crossing slightly, and hold.

c. Continue to breathe, and then slowly lower your head back down to the floor. Make sure you breathe out as you come up and keep your shoulder blades on the floor.

6. Alternating leg lifts + core activation – 30 sec

a. Lie on your back with your knees bent and arms at your side. Take a big breath in, as you breathe out, squeeze and lift the pelvic floor and activate your deep core by imagining you are zipping up a pair of skinny jeans.

b. Bring one leg up at a time into tabletop position, keeping a bent knee. Breathe in to slowly lower back down to the floor. Feel free to reset at the bottom each time and continue to alternate legs.

Rest for 30 seconds before you start round two.

Round 2

Exactly the same as above – just skip the thoracic extension.

Cool-down

Hamstring stretch – 15 sec each side

Glute stretch – 15 sec each side

Cat cow – 30 sec

Seated arm stretches – 50 sec

Kegels – 30 sec

Belly breaths – 30 sec.

This information should be used as a guide only and should not replace the advice of your medical practitioner. Check with your doctor if you are unsure.