I made a 2025 bingo card to help me *actually* stick to my goals - and I'm shocked at how much it's boosted my motivation
A wellness trend that's actually worth trying?
Hands up if, nearly two months into 2025, you're confident that you're tackling your health and fitness goals head-on? Or, on the flip side, could you use a fun and interactive way to motivate you? Enter: bingo cards, the currently trending TikTok hack for helping you both visualise - and reach - your goals.
While we're not about setting unrealistic or unattainable New Year's resolutions here at MC UK, we're all for goal setting and working out the actionable steps to make hitting your wellness goals that bit easier.
So, when I saw bingo cards doing the rounds on my TikTok FYP just before Christmas, I decided to give them a go. I'd seen several "how to" explainer videos and cute designs and saved them as a fun and interactive way to set not only personal goals for the year ahead but couple goals with my partner.
Not sure what a bingo card is or never heard of one in relation to wellness goals before? You've likely heard someone say, "That wasn't on my 2025 bingo card", right? Essentially a playful new take on a vision board, a wellness bingo card is a visualisation, manifestation, and goal-setting tool that experts swear is *actually* worth trying.
And according to Pinterest Trends, searches for 2025 bingo cards were exponentially higher than for traditional vision boards last year, with the term trending on TikTok since the start of December 2024. So, as a creative and aspiring wellness lover, this felt like the perfect project to try.
I've been trying mine for nearly two months now. Below, I share my unfiltered review, plus the expert's take. Eager to learn whether they're actually worth their salt? Keep scrolling. And don't miss our guides to goal setting, self care ideas, and the wellness learnings of top industry experts from last year.
I gave a 2025 bingo card a go this year to stick to my health goals - and have been surprised.
What is a wellness bingo card?
Much like a vision board, a wellness bingo card is a tangible way of working towards your health goals, but with the added opportunity of breaking down bigger aspirations, like training for a marathon, building strength, or eating nutrient-dense meals, into smaller daily or weekly habits and tasks.
"While a lot of wellness trends focus a little too much on hacking, avoiding the commitment, or creating a fix-it-in-30-second culture, bingo cards have the potential to create accountability more playfully," wellness expert Tara Nicolas explains.
"This trend reflects a shift in how we're approaching personal growth," psychotherapist Janet Bayramyan adds. "We’re moving away from discipline that feels too harsh, and embracing a more joyful, achievable way of healthy habit-forming."
How do wellness bingo cards work?
As you move through each month, you can use your bingo card to mark when you've engaged or completed your wellness tasks. And according to our experts, the smaller goals and wins are what make this habit-tracking style so effective.
"This format taps into our love of small wins and visual progress," leadership and development expert Megan Dalla-Camina shares. "Every time you mark off a square, there’s a little dopamine hit, a sense of movement, and a reminder that change doesn’t have to be all or nothing."
Putting together the cards themselves also brings an element of fun and creativity, and each goal is highly personalised to work for you, your work schedule, and family commitments. There's no rule saying you need to make home-cooked dinners every day to feel healthier than you do now - and if you know date night, for you, always involves a takeaway, you can set your targets accordingly.
"Joy and play are a vital part of our ability to manifest and achieve goals," Nicolas says. "Whether you’re starting with a Canva template or drawing by hand, you need to make this Bingo card yours."
What are the benefits of trying a bingo card?
One of the biggest perks of wellness bingo cards is they allow you to feel like you're making progress towards reaching your goals each month, not to mention, that they remove the pressure of clear-cut success versus failure.
"Bingo cards can be especially beneficial for those who struggle with perfectionism or fear of failure," Bayramyan explains. "Instead of adopting an all-or-nothing mindset, this approach allows for flexibility and fun. Even if you don't check off every box, you're still able to track your progress and have fun while doing it."
Another major benefit of a bingo card is its ease of assembly, according to Nicolas. "While traditional vision boards usually require you to have your piles of magazines, glue, and other fun arts and crafts materials, the bingo trend removes some of the limitations, but still requires you to be active, creative, and playful," she says.
How I built my bingo card
As a couple, one of our goals for the year was to have one DIY date each month - so, what better way to kick things off than by setting our goals for the year ahead in a visual way?
We started by creating a mind map with four categories: career, self, family, and travel. Then, we poured everything that came to mind around each category onto the paper. Just like in previous years, maintaining healthy habits was the first thing that popped into my head, but this exercise allowed me to consider what exactly that means to me, plus how I visualise those habits working realistically in my day-to-day life.
As I thought about all the bookmarked mat Pilates routines, stunning hikes, bottles of infrequently-taken vitamins, and nourishing recipes I'd compiled through 2024, I wrote down the nutrition, strength, and confidence-building goals and practices I wanted to incorporate in my "self" category. Then, I sourced corresponding images for my vision board for an even clearer picture.
With a much more thought-out idea of what "being healthy" looked like for me, I broke the physical and mental wellness aspect down even further into manageable and measurable steps. Think step counts, weekly journaling, and setting aside time for soul-nurturing hobbies.
Below is what I put into each box of my Canva graphic to help me reach my individual monthly wellness goals. I also left a few repeat boxes for certain habits that I'd like to maintain week after week.
The results so far
I've officially been using my wellness bingo card for over a month now, and although I've yet to complete every box, the difference they've made is substantial.
After months of inactivity and a poor work-life balance, I've started waking up earlier to exercise, enjoyed a nightly gua sha routine, and my husband and I have been much more mindful of our daily water intake, too. We're also holding each other accountable with our skincare routines, decluttering, and maintaining a deep-clean schedule to create a more peaceful living space.
And the daily visual reminder that the bingo card has provided has been invaluable, simply and aesthetically reminding us of what we're working towards every day. Another thing I've noticed - it's been really fun to work towards our goals together, which makes a case for roping in your partner or friends if you're working towards fitness goals this year. In our case, even though it's almost March, it's helped us to still feel plenty of momentum for the year ahead.
So, question: will you consider giving one a go?
