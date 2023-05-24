If it feels like everyone is journaling right now, it might have something to do with the 5.4 billion views #journaling has on TikTok. One of the five billion people who's watched a journaling video but not sure where to start? Then you might be keen to know how to journal.

It's one of the biggest wellness trends of the year, with celebrities including Kendall Jenner reaping the benefits. She's shared that she journals whenever she finds it hard to wind down - a self care idea that therapists often recommend as a quick and easy way to boost wellbeing.

“When you start to feel overwhelmed and like your feelings of anxiety might be getting the best of you, writing your feelings down can really help to process your emotions," shares Dr Linda Papadopoulos of the Better Health Every Mind Matters, NHS-approved wellbeing hub. "If you are able to do this regularly – as part of a diary or a journal – it can also help you identify your triggers, address them and reduce any feelings of stress or anxiety.”

But how to journal? Well, that's the question. Is it really as simple as putting pen to paper, are there prompts you should be using to guide your reflections, and is there any right way to journal?

As someone who journals every night but once had the same queries, I hear you. That's why we've enlisted a roster of experts to answer all your questions on journaling and more. Keep scrolling as they explain the benefits, plus how to journal for beginners with prompts from qualified therapists and authors.

How to journal: your guide

What is journaling?

The simple act of putting pen to paper and reflecting on your innermost thoughts and feelings.

“Writing is a reliable way to increase your health and happiness, with research suggesting its ability to relieve anxiety, improve depression symptoms, enhance memory retention, and even boost optimism. There are also plenty of studies that show the act of writing by hand has profound benefits to our memory and memory recall," explains Rutger Bruining, CEO and founder of StoryTerrace.

What are the benefits of journaling?

In a landmark study, StoryTerrace discovered that 22% of the nation finds journaling to be one of the most beneficial aids to their mental health.

One of the obvious benefits is that you can scribble all your thoughts and feelings down without the potential anxiety of speaking them out loud. There's no right or wrong - you can list your to-do's or your wildest hopes and dreams, yet writing it down can be a simple way to work through what you're feeling.

A lot of you find this easier than talking - case in point, a further 31% from StoryTerrace's study shared that they are more comfortable writing about their mental health experiences than talking about them.

"Not only is journaling extremely therapeutic, but it also allows us to preserve and reflect on how we think and feel at certain times in our lives. It’s a personal archive that completely represents us and how we have become our current selves," shares Bruining.

Not to mention being able to track your triggers is beneficial for overall wellbeing and for reducing anxiety. “Mood tracking and monitoring can help identify specific triggers for stress and help you to understand what a good day might look like for you. This can make it easier to establish ways of working and operating that are less stressful,” explains therapist Kimberly Vered Shashoua of The Social Hub.

Beginners guide: how to journal for self growth and wellbeing

Got your journal in your lap, a cup of matcha in hand and ready to learn how to journal? Author and existential therapist Eloise Skinner and positive psychology coach Faye Edwardes have some tips for you.

"There are so many different styles of journaling, so - as with many self-development practices - it's really a matter of trying different things out until you find the style that works best for you", explains Skinner.

Start with: a journal, wellness planner or a sheet of paper.

Then, ease yourself in, journaling whenever you can find the time. If you struggle, setting aside a specific time each day can be helpful, advises Edwardes. "Carve out a few minutes each day - it could be in the morning to start your day or in the evening to reflect on your experiences," she goes on. Journaling in the morning can be beneficial for writing down what you are grateful for and getting yourself into a positive mindset for the day ahead. You may even visualise the perfect day by writing down exactly what you want to happen. Similarly, journaling in the evening gives you time and space to reflect on your day.

Do note, though - it's important to "write freely and not worry about grammar or structure. Let your thoughts flow naturally onto the page," Edwardes encourages. Skinner agrees, adding: "You don't have to work with a strict structure for your journal entries - just write about your day, feelings, emotions, mood, hopes, dreams and goals."

Edwardes also advises the following:

1. Be consistent

Making journaling a regular habit will mean you really fully reap its full benefits.

"Even if you can only spare a few minutes, stick to your routine," shares Edwardes.

2. Write about anything

Remember this: Your journal is a safe space to explore your emotions, ideas, dreams, and challenges. "Write about whatever comes to mind without judgment," the expert advises.

3. Use prompts

If you're unsure where to start, prompts will help to stimulate your thoughts.

"Ask yourself questions or explore specific topics to spark inspiration," Edwardes encourages. Try the following:

How are you feeling, emotionally and physically?

What are you grateful for today?

What went well, and are there any areas for improvement?

What are you proud of?

What's taking up most space in your mind?

What are you looking forward to?

4. Express gratitude

This can be key for boosting your mental health.

"Taking a moment to write down things you're grateful for is important," shares Edwardes. "Focusing on the positive can boost your mood and overall well-being." Our guide to reframing negative thoughts will help with this one, too.

5. Reflect

Using your journal as a tool for self-reflection can also be beneficial.

"For some, looking back on past entries will help you gain insights into your growth, patterns, and lessons learned," she explains.

6. Embrace and learn

Journaling isn't limited to words, she goes on. "Feel free to incorporate drawings, doodles, or collages to enhance your self-expression."

If you're struggling to write, Skinner suggests trying drawing how you feel, or "voice noting the responses to yourself, or making a diagram or other structure to symbolise your thoughts, or even discussing journal prompts out loud with a friend or therapist."

Another suggestion - type it all out into the note section on your phone or download one of the best self care apps for a virtual journal.

7. Find your style

You might find that experimenting with different journaling techniques, such as bullet journaling, free writing, or structured prompts, is both fun and helpful.

"Do take the time to discover what works best for you," she recommends. There are a whole host of options Skinner shares including:

Free writing - picking up the pen and writing everything and anything that comes to mind

Using journal prompts (more on this, below)

Themed journaling - journaling on a particular topic, memory or season

Using quotes - journal about your favourite quotes, or create your own quotes

Lists - making lists of your favourite things, top wellness methods, best books, places to visit, etc.

Future-orientated - journal about your goals, hopes, dreams and ambitions

Letter writing - write a letter to a loved one, or to your former or future self - you don't have to send it unless you want to!

Gratitude journaling - focus on things that you are grateful for.

8. Enjoy the process

Last but by no means least, remember to enjoy the process. "Remember that journaling is for your personal benefit," shares the expert. "Embrace the journey and enjoy the therapeutic and self-discovery aspects it offers."

Best products for starting your journaling journey

Journal prompts for anxiety, self discovery and more

Skinner's go-to journaling prompts for gratitude, anxiety and sleep are below - bookmark or screenshot these for later.

"For gratitude: write about the best gift you have received, and why you valued it For self-care: write a list of small things you can do every day to make yourself feel good For calm: journal about a situation in which you felt challenged but were able to handle it with confidence For sleep: journal about the things that make you feel most relaxed, and why For anxiety: 'write about all the places you can feel physical stress in your body. Then, write about all the places you can feel relaxation, or softness in your body."

"Remember, these prompts are meant to inspire your writing and self-reflection. Feel free to expand on each prompt as much as you'd like, and let your thoughts flow freely onto the page," says Edwardes.

"I found journaling a real chore at first, but now it's changed my life."

Edwardes herself turned to journaling after a particularly stressful period in 2017.

"Journaling has honestly changed my life. I started in 2017 after I had had a really stressful period - I had seen so many people singing the praises of journaling, which inspired me to give it a go."

Faye, who now journals every day and encourages others to do the same (Image credit: Faye Edwardes)

"I started small at first and used to write all my thoughts down at the end of the day - this helped them stop from swimming around in my mind while I was trying to sleep. I found it a real chore at first and had to really make myself do it, but when I started to see how much my sleep was improving, and how my racing thoughts had subsided, I fell in love with it."

"It's also inspired my career, encouraging me to research how and why journaling worked to support our well-being. I now advise others to do the same."

Searching for more self care inspiration? Check out the best self care podcasts and our expert-led wellness tips.