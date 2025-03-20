Loving your home workouts this year? 5 best YouTube resistance band workouts that are free *and* effective

It might be only March, but we're calling it: 2025 is the year of the home workout. Yes, we've all moved on from mandatory living room sweat sessions, but with the popularity of home workouts showing no signs of waning (PureGym stats estimate that around a quarter of people in the UK only work out from home) it's clear that more of us than ever are making the active choice to exercise in the comfort of our own homes.

And we're here for it. The benefits of a solid home workout are endless - from convenience, accessibility and privacy to help keep you on track, there are so many reasons to consider them as part of a well-balanced fitness regime.

While one of the advantages of a home workout is that you don't need much (if any) equipment, it can pay to invest in some simple kit that will take your routine from average to amazing. One such item: the humble resistance band.

It may look innocuous enough (it's essentially a big elastic band), but its simplicity belies its effectiveness: a resistance band can seriously up the ante on almost any move. And, what's more, they're scientifically backed - research (such as this study, published in the journal SAGE Open Medicine) shows that working out with a resistance band confers similar strength gains to using conventional machines.

So, grab a set of bands and keep scrolling for the best YouTube resistance band workouts that are both free and effective, according to our team of top PTs. Saving money has never been so good for you. And while you're here, take a look at our guides to the best resistance band leg workouts, the best resistance band core workouts, the best resistance band arm workouts and if you're new here, check out the best resistance band workouts for beginners, too.

YouTube resistance band workouts are seriously effective - here are the 5 best

What is a YouTube resistance band workout?

“A resistance band workout uses elastic bands to perform strength training exercises," explains personal trainer and CEO of 24/7 Fitness, Gary Lockwood. "Available in various strengths (often colour-coded), these bands let you adjust the resistance to match your fitness level. You can target almost any muscle group and do most exercises, such as bicep curls, squats, chest presses, and more."

Also known as Pilates bands, the kit is often used in Pilates classes as a way of adding resistance to moves. But how do they work?

"The bands work by providing constant tension throughout each movement, giving your muscles a unique challenge compared to traditional weights," says Lockwood. "Resistance bands are a handy accessory that can be used in a gym workout, whether it be at home or in the gym. They have been popping up everywhere, and it is easy to see why; these stretchy, elastic bands are a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike."

Why are resistance band workouts trending right now?

It's safe to say that resistance bands are enjoying a huge surge in popularity, right now. A quick scroll on TikTok reveals that resistance band glute workouts alone have millions of views, with fitness influencers loving their ease, accessibility and affordability alongside their efficacy.

"As summer approaches, resistance band workouts may well be trending as an easy piece of kit to take with you on your travels," notes personal trainer Eloise Skinner. "Alternatively, for the WFH generation, bands are great to have in your home fitness equipment. Band workouts are so popular on social media - the simplicity of the band, as well as the variety of exercises that can be performed, allows for great video content and shareable fitness inspiration, contributing to their popularity."

What are the benefits of a YouTube resistance band workout?

We've touched on some of the (many) benefits above, but let's dig into the details.

1. They're accessible

We can't stress enough how simple resistance band workouts really are, making them suitable for pretty much everyone from beginners to seasoned exercisers - their colour-coded resistance means you can progress from light to I-can't-hold-this-pose-any-longer faster than you can say progressive overload.

"Resistance bands pack a real punch when it comes to advantages, making them a great accessory," agrees Lockwood. "They are extremely portable, meaning you can toss them in your bag and take them everywhere, whether you're working out at home, or away. What’s more, they are affordable and beginner-friendly, making them suitable for a wide range of people."

2. They're versatile

"Resistance bands are adaptable and versatile," notes Lockwood. "They're as good for stretching as they are for strength training, and can be used in a variety of workouts from standard strength to Pilates."

3. They're gentle on joints

Trainers often recommend working out with resistance bands as part of rehab, as they provide a gentle, low-impact way to strengthen joints and muscles.

"Resistance band workouts are particularly great for older adults or those recovering from injuries due to their low-impact nature," says Kunal Makwana, PT and founder of KMAK Fitness. "They help to build strength, improve flexibility, enhance muscle endurance, and support rehabilitation after injuries. Unlike weights, bands provide continuous tension, activating muscles throughout the entire movement, which can improve control and stability. They're also easy on the joints, making them a great option for injury prevention and recovery."

4. They boost mobility, flexibility and stability

"Resistance band workouts are especially great for targeting stabiliser muscles and improving functional strength," explains trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "They are really versatile - they improve strength, flexibility, and stability. Whether you're doing squats, rows, or curls, bands can pretty much mimic most weightlifting exercises without heavy equipment, making a great full-body workout without needing a gym."

5. They allow for progressive overload

Ask any strength expert the key to building muscle, and they'll tell you it's progressive overload. Put simply - you need to keep making moves harder, as they begin to feel easier. And good news: resistance bands are perfect for achieving this.

"Resistance band workouts can certainly be effective in building strength," shares Makwana. "Many professional athletes use them to enhance strength and performance, and they’re particularly good for working smaller stabilising muscles that free weights sometimes neglect. The key is using the right level of resistance and progressively increasing difficulty, whether by using a stronger band or incorporating more challenging movements."

5 of the best YouTube resistance band workouts that are free and effective, to try today

1. 10-minute Mad Fit booty pump workout

What? A 10-minute resistance band glute burner.

Why? "MadFit offers quick and effective band workouts, perfect for those with a busy schedule," says Makwana. "These trainers provide well-paced, well-explained sessions that don’t just throw you into random movements but actually help you build strength progressively."

How long for? Just 10 minutes.

10 MIN BOOTY PUMP WORKOUT (Booty Band Glute Activation) - YouTube Watch On

2. Caroline Girvan's 15-minute full-body resistance band workout

What? A quick 15-minute strength workout using resistance bands, with internet strength queen Caroline Girvan.

Why? "If you’re looking for good resistance band workouts on YouTube, I would recommend Caroline Girvan’s resistance band routines," says Makwana. "They’re tough, structured, and great for building strength.

How long for? Just 15 minutes.

15 Min FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT at Home - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute resistance band core workout

What? A 15-minute resistance band core workout with Joe Wicks' trainer, Leroy.

Why? While you might not immediately associate a resistance band with a core workout, they are surprisingly effective for training our abs, obliques and more. Head of fitness and wellbeing and personal trainer at Castle Royle, Luis Silva, rates the Joe Wicks workouts for their clarity and accessibility.

How long for? 15 minutes.

CORE Workout with Resistance Band | Train with Leroy | The Body Coach TV - YouTube Watch On

4. 25-minute full-body resistance band workout

What? A 25-minute full-body resistance band workout with Body Fit by Amy.

Why? "BodyFit by Amy is fantastic for beginners, as she explains movements clearly and offers modifications," says Makwana.

How long for? Slightly longer, this one's a 25-minute workout.

25 Minute Resistance Band Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. Full-body mini band workout

What? A 25-minute fullpbody mini band workout with Heather Robertson.

Why? Heather Robertson is a go-to trainer for our pro coaches. This workout will challenge all the major muscle groups for a total body burn.

How long for? Again, 25 minutes.

Full Body Mini RESISTANCE BAND Workout - YouTube Watch On

