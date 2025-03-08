It's one of the most fun home workouts you can do: 6 best exercise hula hoops to add to your fitness regime
They're very affordable, too.
Would it surprise you to learn that hula hooping is one of the most beneficial at-home workouts you can do? Well, it's very true, and all you need is one of the best exercise hula hoops to start you off.
"Exercise hula hooping is the perfect first step into fitness, especially for beginners," explains Daniel Booth, trainer at Lab Performance and coach to the stars at Warner Bros. "It’s low-impact, engaging, and helps build core strength, hip mobility, and coordination, which are all problem areas for most people today - all while feeling more like fun than a workout."
There's no going wrong with at-home Pilates workouts or using one of the best resistance bands to simulate gym exercises, but sometimes the same routines can become slightly dull. If you want to mix things up without having to attend expensive studio classes or hitting the gym, an affordable exercise hula hoop could be all you need.
Hula hooping is also a brilliant option if (like me) you find it hard to stay focused when exercising at home and prefer to have the TV on or some music blasting to keep you in the zone. You can hula hoop from anywhere, and most exercise models can be easily packed down for travelling too.
Ready to give this simple exercise a go? We've rounded up the very best exercise hula hoops in terms of functionality, price point, customer reviews, and expert suggestions. But you don't have to stop there - take a look at our edit of the best Pilates accessories, best ankle weights, and cool girl activewear brands to get fully kitted out.
Best exercise hula hoops: Quick shopping links
- Core Balance Weighted Hula Hoop: £15.29 at Amazon (was £17.99, save 15%)
- EVER RICH ® FitnessWave Weighted Fitness Exercise Hula Hoop: £9.99 at Amazon (was £10.99, save 9%)
- Domyos Fitness Weighted Hoop 1.4 kg: £14.99 at Decathlon
- K-MART Weighted Hula Hoop: £6.99 at Amazon
- PROIRON Smart/Weighted Hula Ring Hoops: £21.99 at Amazon
- Azure Weighted Hula Hoop: £19.99 at Decathlon
Does the exercise hula hoop really work?
It might seem like hula hooping won't do much, but it really does work to strengthen your core, get your body moving, and increase overall fitness. Booth explains why the exercise is beneficial for all fitness levels, but especially beginners.
- Strengthens core and back – Hula hooping engages the core, obliques, and lower back, which in turn will enable you to maintain better posture and stability
- Improves hip mobility – It also encourages fluid movement and flexibility in the hips
- Low-impact and joint-friendly – Not only that, but the workout is gentle on the body, making it ideal for beginners or more senior fitness newbies
- Enhances balance and coordination – Hula hooping helps with body awareness and movement control due to the nature of the movement and coordination needed
- Easy to start – Not to mention, it's a seriously simple workout to pick up. You can quickly progress to heavier hoops, too
- Quick and efficient – Finally, just 10-15 minutes a day can deliver both a physical and mental health boost.
Best exercise hula hoops for at home workouts
1. Best everyday exercise hula hoop
Domyos Fitness Weighted Hoop 1.4 kg
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want a simple, easy to use weighted hula hoop, there's no going wrong with this model. It has hundreds of five-star reviews that praise how quick it is to assemble as well as the high quality that can survive some falls on the floor. It separates into multiple small parts so it's easy to tuck away when you're not exercising, and at 1.4kg it has some decent weight to it. However, this may be a little heavy if you're just starting out, but ideal for those who want to feel the burn.
2. Most affordable exercise hula hoop
K-MART Weighted Hula Hoop
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You have probably seen exercise hula hoops like these all over TikTok. The rope and gravity ball attachment helps you to get the movement right and add some extra weight, and you can adjust the size of the hoop to fit you. Unlike other hoops, this style sits snug on your waist, so it may dig in a little. This is a great little investment if you don't have a big budget or you're after a hoop that has the gravity ball addition or can count your spins for you. It also comes with a towel to wick away sweat after your workout.
3. Most stylish exercise hula hoop
PROIRON Smart/Weighted Hula Ring Hoops
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Anything pink immediately has my attention. This is a lovely option if you like your exercise kit to be chic but still want something functional. Easy to pack down and store away, and padded for extra comfort, it's a simple a sleek design that does just what you need. The lightest weight is less than 1kg so it's great for beginners, but there are options going up to 1.8kg too. Like many exercise hula hoops, it does have a pretty wide diameter, so you'll need a decent amount of open space at home to use this one.
4. Top rated exercise hula hoop
EVER RICH ® FitnessWave Weighted Fitness Exercise Hula Hoop
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As one of the highest rated exercise hula hoops on Amazon, you can be pretty sure this one is good. Customers note that it's high quality, easy to assemble, and it tires you out pretty quickly. A few also mentioned that it can be a little painful to get used to at first due to the wave finish that's designed to stimulate core muscles. However, this is but this is to be expected with most hula hoops due to how they move around your waist. Once you're used to it, it's a breeze to use daily.
5. Best exercise hula hoop on sale
Core Balance Weighted Hula Hoop
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This 1.2kg hoop comes in a wavy or smooth design, so you can select what suits you best. It's on the lighter side but still has enough weight to give you a good workout, and it's suitable for beginners. It can also be adjusted to three different sizes, which is ideal if you have less space to work with. Like other designs, it can be dismantled too when you want to store it. With six different colour options, there's something for everyone.
6. Best exercise hula hoop for all levels
Azure Weighted Hula Hoop
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want an exercise hula hoop that can survive daily use and won't fall apart, this soft foam hoop is for you. It measures 1m across and weighs 1.2kg, so it's another one that's suited to all levels. It is slightly pricier than some other options, but the five star reviews prove that it's worth that little extra spend if you already know it's going to get a lot of use in your workout routine.
How long should I hula hoop for exercise?
When you first start hula hooping for exercise, you'll probably find it takes some getting used to. For the first few days, you might want to start with five to ten minutes of exercise to get used to the movements and allow your body to adjust to it without any bruising or pain.
Once you're accustomed with your hoop, it's recommended that you use it for 20 to 40 minutes per exercise session. However, there's no hard and fast rule - it really depends on what works for you.
