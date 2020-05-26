Get the glowing complexion of your dreams from within

While the best moisturiser is a no-brainer when it comes to a healthy glow, sometimes the best way to fix your skin is from the inside out with skin supplements that actually work.

Alongside your skincare routine and eating well, these give your skin the boost it needs. Supplements also effectively target specific skin concerns if necessary.

‘Even the healthiest diet cannot provide the body with everything it needs,’ says world-renowned, board certified dermatologist Dr Howard Murad. ‘Supplements ensure optimal nutrition by topping you up with the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs.’

It’s safe to say that both the skin and hair supplements markets are completely saturated so trying to find the ones that work is akin to looking for a needle in a haystack.

Fortunately we’ve done the hard work for you, sorting the functional from the fruitless to bring you the best skin supplements for any skin type.

Skin supplements for collagen

‘After age 26, the body starts to slow down and doesn’t make collagen and elastin as efficiently as it once did,’ says nutritionist Lorraine Perretta of the International Institute for Anti-Ageing. Fine lines and sagging become more apparent and the damage from free radicals can result in pigmentation and dark marks, giving the skin a more aged appearance. The Skin Complete duo includes Skin Vit A+ to boost collagen and compact elastin. While the other pot is Skin Antioxidant and is packed with seven free radical-fighting plant antioxidants.’

Fatty acids are important for many health reasons, but did you know they’re essential to a good complexion, too? As a natural anti-inflammatory, Omega-3 can calm angry skin that’s prone to breakouts as well as aiding anti-ageing.

Skin supplements for healthy skin

‘Diet has a huge impact on skin because topical products address only 20% of your skin on the surface,’ says Murad. ‘The other 80% of your skin is affected by what you eat and drink, including dietary skin supplements. A key ingredient to look out for is glucosamine, which helps create the ideal environment for skin to be healthy and allows it to effectively build collagen and elastin.’

See our edit of more top supplements (and the odd hair supplement too) below and shop your favourites for your best skin yet.

Say hello to a clearer, more radiant complexion…