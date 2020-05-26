Get the glowing complexion of your dreams from within
While the best moisturiser is a no-brainer when it comes to a healthy glow, sometimes the best way to fix your skin is from the inside out with skin supplements that actually work.
Alongside your skincare routine and eating well, these give your skin the boost it needs. Supplements also effectively target specific skin concerns if necessary.
‘Even the healthiest diet cannot provide the body with everything it needs,’ says world-renowned, board certified dermatologist Dr Howard Murad. ‘Supplements ensure optimal nutrition by topping you up with the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs.’
It’s safe to say that both the skin and hair supplements markets are completely saturated so trying to find the ones that work is akin to looking for a needle in a haystack.
Fortunately we’ve done the hard work for you, sorting the functional from the fruitless to bring you the best skin supplements for any skin type.
Skin supplements for collagen
Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Complete, £45 for 120 capsules
‘After age 26, the body starts to slow down and doesn’t make collagen and elastin as efficiently as it once did,’ says nutritionist Lorraine Perretta of the International Institute for Anti-Ageing. Fine lines and sagging become more apparent and the damage from free radicals can result in pigmentation and dark marks, giving the skin a more aged appearance. The Skin Complete duo includes Skin Vit A+ to boost collagen and compact elastin. While the other pot is Skin Antioxidant and is packed with seven free radical-fighting plant antioxidants.’
Perricone MD Omega 3 – 90 Day Supply, £75, John Lewis
Fatty acids are important for many health reasons, but did you know they’re essential to a good complexion, too? As a natural anti-inflammatory, Omega-3 can calm angry skin that’s prone to breakouts as well as aiding anti-ageing.
Skin supplements for healthy skin
Murad Hydra Glow Supplements, £50, John Lewis
‘Diet has a huge impact on skin because topical products address only 20% of your skin on the surface,’ says Murad. ‘The other 80% of your skin is affected by what you eat and drink, including dietary skin supplements. A key ingredient to look out for is glucosamine, which helps create the ideal environment for skin to be healthy and allows it to effectively build collagen and elastin.’
See our edit of more top supplements (and the odd hair supplement too) below and shop your favourites for your best skin yet.
Say hello to a clearer, more radiant complexion…
The Beauty Chef Glow Advanced Inner Beauty Powder, £40, Cult Beauty
If you don't like taking tablets, this powder, designed to be blended as a shake, could be the answer. Described as 'edible skin care' by founder Carla Oates, it contains antioxidants, minerals and probiotic superfoods to improve gut health and skin radiance from the inside out.
The Organic Pharmacy Skin Radiance, £48, Next
Promoting tissue repair and supporting the skin's circulation, this supplement is (literally) radiance in a bottle. The high concentration of vitamin C is key to getting that glow. ‘In order for the skin to look good, it needs an arsenal of nutrients to protect and repair daily damage,' says pharmacist and homeopath Margo Marrone, founder of The Organic Pharmacy. 'One of the most powerful collagen boosters are anthrocyanins and vitamin C, which are found in abundance in acai, bilberry and goji berry extracts. You'll also find MSM, glucosamine and zinc in each capsule as these are also essential for skin repair.'
OSKIA Pure MSM, £62 for 120 capsules, Feelunique
MSM, which also goes by the more catchy name methylsulfonylmethane, is often referred to as 'the beauty mineral' because of its ability to treat so many aspects of the skin. 'MSM is the most bio-available form of sulphur, which is vital for collagen production,' says brand founder Georgie Cleeve. 'It also acts as a fantastic anti-inflammatory. Including MSM in your routine will not only act as a preventative measure against ageing but also calms reactive or stressed skin, including acne and eczema. Your nails will also thank you for it, I promise!'
Vitabiotics Perfectil Platinum Collagen for Skin, £40, Boots
If you suffer from fine lines and wrinkles, Perfectil Platinum Collagen Skin drink is the liquid beauty supplement for you. It also provides vitamin C to help with collagen production and 'Omega-6 Fatty Acids, which help support hormonal balance and prevent skin breakouts,' explains Harley Street nutritionist Yvonne Bishop-Weston.
Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Acumax, £39.95 for 60
These skin-clearing supplements boast incredible results for skin that's prone to bad breakouts. 'Many of the problem skin products on the market can be drying or have side effects,' explains Lorraine Perretta of the IIAA. 'This supplement is made from vitamins A, C, E and a plant nutrient found in broccoli. It balances oil production and supports clearer skin. I recommend starting with four a day and then reduce when you achieve the results you want.'
Dr Barbara Sturm Skin Food, £60 for 60
You should probably add 'purslane' to your beauty vocabulary. It's the key active in this supplement for oh-so-many reasons. It's a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin A. It activates telomerase, an enzyme that dampens inflammation, a root cause of ageing. Plus, purslane helps the body produce it's own hyaluronic acid so it stays moisturised from the inside out. 100 per cent worth the investment.