101 stress management techniques: the easiest ways to lower your stress levels

It's totally normal to be feeling a little uptight right now.

If you’re searching for the best stress management techniques, chances are, you’re feeling overstretched.

According to the Mind website, mentally, stress is ‘our reaction to being placed under pressure, the feelings we get when we have demands placed on us that we find difficult to cope with, and situations or events that put pressure on us, for example, times where we have lots to do and think about, or don’t have much control over what happens.’

While it’s not the easiest feeling to define, it’s fairly easy to recognise in yourself. Stress can show itself emotionally and mentally in a myriad of ways. Think irritability, anxiety, low mood, or inability to switch off.

Similarly, your body will present stress physically, too; it’ll be different for everyone, but you might develop digestive issues, have difficulty breathing, or develop difficulty sleeping. Day-to-day, you might pick your skin or nails, snap unnecessarily, or just hunch your shoulders; you might feel overwhelmed, panicked, or just a little plagued.

Sound like you or someone you know? Don’t worry – you’re not alone. It’s only normal to experience high-stress levels during a global pandemic. Juggling home-schooling, work, lockdown, and adjusting to this ‘new normal’ is anxiety-inducing enough, and that’s before you factor in the UK having the highest death toll in the world.

So, we thought it about time to re-share this powerful viral list, put together by a Californian psychology teacher and shared by one of his student’s online.

Alina Ramirez tweeted a copy of a handout from her teacher, Brett Phillips, who had penned 101 ways for his students – or anyone, for that matter – to cope with stress.

Not all of the suggestions will be for you – everyone is different, and copes with stress in different ways, after all – but there are some pretty useful self care ideas on the list which might just help you unwind. Keep reading.

101 stress management techniques

As above, if you’re feeling on edge, this list of stress management techniques from a psychology teacher could help.

We’re particularly in for number 34 – that’s believing in yourself. As per the Mind website, there are a whole host of ways you can handle being put under pressure. “It’s important to remember that different things work for different people,” share their experts.

Your best stress-relieving methods will be totally different from another person’s, so ‘only try what you feel comfortable with,’ advise the team. Let the below serve as a solid reminder of some simple, free ways to manage your stress short-term, if nothing else.

Get up 15 minutes earlier (read how to smash a pre-work power hour, here) Prepare for the morning the night before Opt for clothes that make you feel good (and comfortable) Avoid relying on chemical aids, like painkillers and more Set appointments and meetings ahead of time Don’t rely on your memory – write it down Practice preventative maintenance Make duplicate keys (the more, the merrier) Say ‘no’ more often Set priorities in your life Avoid negative people Use your time wisely Simplify your meal times – healthy doesn’t need to include 20+ ingredients Always make copies of important papers Anticipate your needs Repair anything that doesn’t work properly Ask for help with the jobs you dislike, or feel you can’t do Break large tasks into bite-size portions Look at problems as challenges Look at challenges differently Unclutter your life Smile, smile, smile Be prepared for rain Tickle a baby (if you’re part of a support bubble with a child, or have your own) Pet a friendly dog or cat (if their owner permits) Don’t think you need to know all the answers Always look for a silver lining Say something nice to someone Teach a kid to fly a kite (if you’re part of a support bubble with a child, or have your own) Walk in the rain Schedule playtime into every day Take a bubble bath Be aware of the decisions you make every day Believe in yourself Stop saying negative things to yourself Visualize yourself winning Develop your sense of humour Stop thinking tomorrow will be a better today – today is a good day to have a better day, too Have goals for yourself and write them down. Our guide to how to set goals for 2021 may help Dance a jig. Dancing always helps Say ‘hello’ to a stranger (virtually, or at a safe social distance) Spend time with a friend virtually Look up at the stars Practice breathing slowly Learn to whistle a tune Read a poem Listen to a symphony Watch a ballet Read a story curled up in bed Try a brand new thing Begin to ease yourself away from a bad habit Buy yourself some flowers Take time to smell the flowers Find support from others Ask someone to be your ‘vent-partner’ Do it today Work at being cheerful and optimistic Put safety first Remember: everything in moderation Pay attention to your appearance. Looking good will make you feel good Strive for excellence, not perfection Stretch your limits a little each day Admire at a work of art Hum a jingle, or sing your favourite song Eat healthy foods that nourish your body and also fill your soul with joy Plant a tree Feed the birds Practice grace under pressure Stand up and stretch Always have a plan ‘B’ Learn a new doodle Memorise a joke Be responsible for your feelings Learn to meet your own needs Become a better listener Know your limitations and let others know them too Tell someone to have a good day in pig Latin Throw a paper airplane Move more every day – even a ten minute walk is good for the soul and your body Learn the words to a new song Get to work early (far easier, now ‘work’ is your living room..) Clean out the wardrobe or cupboard you’ve been meaning to sort since, well, ever Play a virtual game with a friend Go on a picnic Try a different route on your daily walk Leave work early (with permission) Put air freshener in your car Watch a movie and eat popcorn Write a note to a faraway friend Watch a football game and scream Cook a meal and eat it by candlelight Recognize the importance of unconditional love Remember that stress is an attitude Keep a journal Practice a monster smile Remember that you always have options Have a support network of people, places, and things Quit trying to fix other people Get enough sleep Talk less and listen more Freely praise other people

Bonus: Relax and take each day at a time. You have the rest of your life to live.

Do, of course, book an appointment with your GP if you feel like stress behaviours are impacting your day-to-day behaviour. And remember: this too shall pass.