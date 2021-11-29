This amazing Pukka tea advent calendar is 50% off TODAY ONLY

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’re almost in December, and with the cold weather settling in, we can’t think of anything better than a cuppa by the fireside, perhaps with a Christmas film playing in the background.

If that sounds like the dream to you, you’ll be delighted to hear that you can get your hands on Pukka’s best-selling tea advent calendar for a massive 50% off as part of a late Black Friday deal – making it just £4.99.

Pukka Herbs 2021 Tea Advent Calendar, was £9.99 , now £4.99

An alternative to chocolate advent calendars for herbal tea lovers, featuring 24 different delicious organic blends. From calming herbs to help you relax, to refreshing ingredients to awaken your senses, this advent calendar is the ideal way to discover delicious flavours and revel in the essence of our blends. View Deal

If you’re bored of chocolate, then a tea advent calendar is a great idea – or a jewellery advent calendar, beauty advent calendar or even a sex toy calendar.

Instead of a chocolate a day, you’ll be treated to 24 brews for every mood and occasion. This includes breakfast tea, after dinner tea, fruity, herbal infusions and everything in between. My favourites? Apple & cinnamon and licorice & cinnamon for that extra festive feel.

24 Days TEA Advent Calendar 2021 – 8 Flavours, was £13.99 , now £5.99

A unique TEA set that gives you the opportunity to share tea love with your close ones as every window hides a set of two tea bags with a Christmas trivia. Contains 8 Flavours including Original Black Tea, Camomile, Peppermint, Tasty Decaf, English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Raspberry and Green Tea. View Deal

If you’re not into herbal teas, don’t worry, because you can also get a good old PG Tips advent calendar for over 50% off, for just £5.99. What better way to count down to Christmas?

The deals are only available for the next few hours, until midnight tonight, or in other words, the end of Cyber Monday.