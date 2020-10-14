A gigantic tub of Swizzels retro sweets is a last minute Prime Day deal and what a joy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A lot of people are heading for the beauty discounts and tech deals this Amazon Prime Day 2020.

But, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll be more interested in the fact that retro sweet makers Swizzels have just released a lightening deal for their 5kg tub of childhood favourites.

Drumsticks, Love Hearts, Refreshers, Fruity Pops – you’ll find all the classics in this enormous offering, and with Christmas coming up it’s going to be your snack go-to (but whether you want to share them or not is up to you).

And unlike a lot of sharing tins, nothing here will be left at the bottom. Because everyone knows someone who eats the Parma Violets, right?

Currently, the tub is going for a bargain £20.23, saving you almost a fiver on the retail price – 19% to be exact.

But you’ve got to be quick with this one. It’s a lightening deal, which means that it won’t be around for long.

So if you want to get hold of a tub for yourself, you’ll have to do so before 7pm and 33% have already been snapped up.

There’s only one thing to do, people. Go and get yours now.

Ain’t no party like a retro party.

Deal in full

Swizzels Matlow Party Mix 5 Kg, now £20.23 (was £24.99)



You’ve got a limited time left to claim this deal so GO!

