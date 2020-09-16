It’s that time of year again – the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Summer might be over, but anyone who prefers autumn will be looking forward to getting out those cosy knit jumpers, curling up on the sofa with the best Halloween films and stocking up on the new beautifully scented Yankee Candle collection to really get in the spirit.

And if there’s one thing that absolutely confirms that the cooler months are on their way, it’s the return of the Starbucks Spice Pumpkin Latte.

Oh yes. The coffee shop is bringing back their iconic drink to keep us all warm as the temperature dips, and it’s exactly what we need after a rather trying 2020.

The signature PSL is a delicious combination of Starbucks Espresso Roast, pumpkin pie flavoured sauce and steamed milk, finished with whipped cream and spices which include cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. The autumnal dream.

You’ll be able to get your hands on one from the 25th September.

And they’re also offering a brand new rewards programme for anyone who frequents Starbucks for their caffeine fix (ahem, guilty).

From 23rd September, you’ll be privy to free drinks, with money spent adding up for members to use on drinks, food, home coffee products or merch at participating stores, equating to three stars for every £1. Once you’ve got 150 stars, you can claim your free drink, and if you visit enough to collect 450 stars then you’ll be upgraded to Gold level status.

So what exactly does that mean?

Well, when you graduate to the upper tier you’ll also enjoy a free drink during your birthday month on top of the current benefits which include free extra shots, syrups and whipped cream.

You can access the new scheme via the Starbucks UK app, where orders are customisable and can be pre-ordered to avoid queueing behind that person who wants seven wet cappuccinos and.

Alex Rayner, general manager Starbucks UK said: ‘Starbucks Rewards has always been and will always be about appreciating our most loyal customers and the new Starbucks Rewards programme responds to the most frequent feedback we’ve received from members over the years – to earn Stars for what they spend rather than how often they visit.

‘The new programme is part of a wider transformation we have underway to integrate the physical in store experience with digital innovation. With Starbucks Rewards being hosted via our App, members can earn Rewards while also customising their beverage exactly to their taste, ordering ahead to skip the queue and paying contactlessly.’

Sounds good to us.