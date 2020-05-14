Here’s the secret to making a Starbucks Frappuccino at home

Since a large number of restaurant chains closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many of them have released the recipes for some of their bestselling products, from the Pret chocolate chip cookie recipe to the McDonalds sausage and egg McMuffin recipe.

Buckingham Palace even revealed the royal cupcake recipe for anyone who wants to enjoy the same home baked sweet treats as Her Majesty.

But one thing you might be missing while we’re on lockdown is your delicious caffeine fix.

If you’re partial to a Starbucks frappuccino, there’s a way of making one at home and it’s not just easy enough to whizz together – it also looks delightful.

Although there will be a phased re-opening of 150 Starbucks stores for takeaway drinks, it’s pretty simple to whip one up from the comfort of your kitchen.

TikTok foodfluencer @caughtsnackin has shared the recipe for the summer beverage and we’ll be trying it immediately.

There’s no need top panic about getting hold of ingredients, either. All you need is ice, espresso, milk, granulated sugar and chocolate syrup.

So how do you do it?

Add a few cubes of ice to a blender and add two shots of espresso. Then add a cup of milk, 1 tbsp of chocolate sauce and 2 tbsp of sugar.

Whisk it all together, pour it into a tall glass and squirt some cream on top for that Starbucks-looking frapp. Finally, add a light drizzle of sauce on top – chocolate, caramel, strawberry, or whatever your heart desires.

Drool.