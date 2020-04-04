McDonald’s has shared the official Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe to recreate at home

It's been a closely-guarded secret, until now...

With all of their restaurants closed for the social distancing period, McDonald’s has shared the secret recipe for the iconic Sausage and Egg McMuffin, allowing you to get your breakfast fix while social distancing.

Although there are several ‘recreations’ out there, the company has now released the official recipe card, so you can recreate the real deal in the comfort of your own home. (Side note: Did you know the Queen actually owns a McDonalds branch?)

Now you can enjoy a McMuffin at any time of day, not just after 11am. And when you’re done here, here are all the discounts and freebies being offered to key workers in the UK right now.

McDonalds Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe

Ingredients

1 slice of American cheese

1 English muffin

75g sausage meat

Method

Sausagemeat: Season with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a preheated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Egg: Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base, then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

English muffin: Toast until golden brown.

American cheese slice: Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

McDonald’s hash brown recipe

Ingredients

1 pootato

1 egg

Method

Potato: To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat a glug of oil in a pan then add spoonsful of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Bon appétit!