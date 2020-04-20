These retro sweets are now available as ice creams and we’re sold

Hot on the heels of the announcement that M&S has released a Percy Pig ice cream, Iceland has revealed that they are creating some extra delicious frozen treats, too.

The supermarket has teamed up with iconic confectionary brand, Barratt, to turn the most popular retro sweets into delicious ice lollies and we are totally here for it.

Whether you’re a fan of marshmallowy Flumps, sweet Fruit Salads or liquorice Black Jacks, there’s an ice cream inspired by your favourite flavours – including a zingy Dib Dab ice lolly which comes with a sherbet sachet for that extra bit of fizzy fun.

Iceland said: ‘Remember the days of heading to the corner shop to get yourself a 20p mix filled with goodies from our friends Barratt Sweets? Well, now you can relive those days thanks to our exclusive new range of ice creams and lollies!’

Sally Bennett, Iceland’s Senior Buyer for Ice Cream and Dessert said: ‘We are really excited to exclusively launch the Barrett’s brand into our Ice Cream range this summer.

‘They are a welcome addition to differentiate the Iceland offer from the rest of the market and truly believe that the taste of the classic flavours of Fruit Salad and Black Jack will make our customers smile.’

The Black Jack ice cream lollies and Dip Dab ice lollies will set you back £2.50 for a pack of four, the Fruit Salad ice lollies are £2.20 for four and the Flump flavour will be £2.50 for a pack of six.

They go on sale today, which is perfect timing as we’re reportedly set for a nice warm week.

Enjoy!