Lidl launches Halloween flavoured coffees for those who like their cuppa with an autumnal twist

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are so many autumnal offerings in the world of food and drink at the moment that we don’t even know where to start. From the McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes with a spooky twist to the Hotel Chocolat Halloween range, we are so ready for for the opportunity to get cosy on the sofa and tuck into some seriously good snacks.

But if you’re looking for something with a Halloween twist first thing in the morning, there’s no need to head out for a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. In fact, you can get your autumn inspired cup of coffee from the comfort of your kitchen.

Lidl is offering customers a range of Halloween flavoured coffees, and the unique blends look absolutely perfect for those mornings when you need a pick-me-up.

There are three Beanie’s Flavoured Instant Coffees to choose from – but it’s likely you’ll want to pick up a jar of each because they all sound delicious.

First up is the Cinder Toffee, a sweet taste of delicately blended caramelised toffee and coffee that’s actually sugar-free.

Then you’ve got one of the most popular flavours of the season – Pumpkin Spice. A tasty blend of cinnamon and allspice, this is a hug in a mug and the perfect beverage for the cooler months.

And finally, if you’re after something sweet there’s the Turkish Delight flavour, a floral offering for those who to satisfy the mid-afternoon sugar craving.

All three options will be available in stores from Thursday 8th October at a bargain price of £1.99 for a 50g jar – meaning it’ll cost you just 8p per serving to recreate your coffee shop favourites for a fraction of the price.

Sound like the perfect alternative to pricey lattes?

Then you’ll have to mark your calendar and head over to your nearest Lidl next week. But hurry – we’re predicting that these are going to sell out, and fast.