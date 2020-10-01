The Hotel Chocolat Halloween range is here and everything is a treat

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year there are so many tasty Halloween treats out there, and it’s likely that there will be fewer trick or treaters pounding the pavements on October 31st – which means that you can enjoy everything yourself. There’s the orange chocolate Toblerone bar, McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes and Digestives recreated with Halloween flavours, and you can wash it all down with a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

And as if that’s not enough, the pros over at Hotel Chocolat have created a spellbinding range of mouth-watering Halloween chocolates to get you in the spooky spirit.

The luxury British cacao grower and chocolatier has been providing us with the most delicious bites since 2004. This year there are so many things to try that you’ll be set until Christmas.

From scary chocolate caramels to petrifying praline chocolates, there’s something for everyone and you’ll definitely want to try everything.

With 14 filled and solid chocolates featuring salted caramel cream, peanut and hazelnut pralines, caramel oozy eyes and a milk chocolate skull, it’s the perfect sweet feast for you and those you live with (although if you don’t want to share that’s completely understandable).

Cast in 40% milk chocolate, this is one for those who like to keep things simple while snacking on something sumptuous.

There are 16 individually wrapped chocolate shapes with the choice of milk, caramel or vegan friendly 70% dark.

Embrace the terror and treat yourself to a box of mellow, creamy and not-too-sweet chocolate in a variety of shapes and filled recipes. It includes the Halloween Bites H-box, The Cryptopher the Vampire Boo Box and the Yumpkin.

This potion contains 36 alcohol-free filled chocolates, with moreish flavours like the Haunting Hazelnut with smooth Gianduja hazelnut praline, wrapped in 40% milk. There’s also the Zombie Eye, wrapped in high cocoa butter white with lashings of red caramel oozing from the centre. Plus, a tangy Easy Peasy Lemon Screamy for those who prefer fruitier flavours.

