PSA: Aldi just launched new gin and vodka flavours and they sound extremely drinkable

Summer trifle flavoured gin? Sign us up, please.

It may be well, erm, March, but summer has officially arrived at Aldi HQ with the addition of five brand new flavoured alcohols.

Expanding their much-loved Infusionist range, the new additions span both gin and vodka tipples, so whichever of the spirits happens to be your spirit of choice, there’s something in the range for you.

Take your pick from five flavours, including:

‘Summer Trifle’ gin liqueur

‘Strawberry Lemonade’ gin liqueur

‘Raspberry, Vanilla and Coconut’ gin liqueur

‘Raspberry and Watermelon’ gin liqueur

‘Strawberry and Watermelon Crush’ vodka liqueur.

As ever with Aldi products, they’re bargain buys, so you’ll be pleased to hear that the drinks start at a very wallet-friendly price of £9.99. Not bad. Not bad at all.

And, as above, with a wide range of flavours, there’s something to suit every summer occasion, whether it’s a birthday BBQ, bank holiday party or picnic.

So what are you waiting for? Aldi’s Infusionist range has been popular since it launched in 2018, with past flavours including passionfruit and gingerbread. All five of the new liqueur flavours come at 50cl in size and range from £9.99 to £14.99 in price. They’re on sale in stores from Monday 16 March, or available to order online at aldi.co.uk.

This comes around the same time as Gordon’s launching a new Sicilian Lemon flavour and Absolut Passionfruit vodka launching in stores at Asda, although the Aldi options do sit at a cheaper price point (plus you can grab one of their booze-infused Easter eggs, while you’re at it).

Not sure which bottle to go for? Let us help. Fun fact: the Summer Trifle gin liqueur actually sparkles, with edible shimmer in the ingredients alongside sweet raspberry jelly and creamy vanilla.

The Strawberry Lemonade gin liqueur is a collab with Didsbury Gin, and was designed for lazy summer aperitif moments soaking up the sun. And the Strawberry and Watermelon Crush vodka brings another collab to Aldi stores, this time between the supermarket giant and Two Birds Spirits. Plus, the Raspberry, Vanilla and Coconut and Strawberry and Watermelon gin’s sound equally delicious, too.

All five drinks can be enjoyed straight over ice, mixed with tonic or soda, or used to mix up your very own fruity cocktail creations. Enjoy.