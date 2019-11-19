Baileys chocolate reindeer cups are here to sweeten up your festive tipple

With just over a month until Christmas, it’s time to start stocking up on the festive treats and this year there are so many on offer that we don’t even know where to start. There’s a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar which would be the perfect addition to any seasonal spread, the delicious-sounding Mr Kipling Christmas cakes and let’s not forget the array of Christmas crisps flavours.

And, of course, all of the coffees are back – whether you’re into the Starbucks festive menu or the Costa Christmas specials. However, if you’re after a tipple for a very merry Christmas, you’re probably more inclined to invest in the Aldi wine advent calendar or these Prosecco Christmas crackers.

But before you grab your bottle of Baileys and pour it into a standard glass, the Irish liqueur brand is releasing chocolate reindeer cups for all your merriment – and what a time to be alive!

The hollow milk choc mug will not only jazz things up a little bit when you’re serving guests at your festive get togethers, but they’ll also look pretty epic on your Instagram feed (just saying).

For the ultimate tipple, the reindeers should be filled with 50ml of Baileys and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Drooling yet? Same.

These chocolatey delights are free when you buy a litre bottle of Baileys Original Irish Cream for £12 in ASDA – but they will only be available until 4th December.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start the Christmas shopping ASAP…