Hot chocolate velvetisers actually exist and this one is 15% off this Black Friday

It’s officially hot chocolate season and we’re stepping things up at home, as we’ve spotted a Hotel Chocolat velvetiser in the Black Friday sales. Designed to get your hot chocolates silky smooth, it’s a barista-grade piece of tech for you to use at home and it’s going fast.

John Lewis is offering 15% off the velvetiser, which comes in charcoal or copper and will look gorgeous on your kitchen counter.

Originally priced at £110, it’s now going for £93.50 in the sale and comes with 10 ultra luxe hot chocolate sachets from Hotel Chocolat to boot. You’ll also get free standard delivery.

Nearly a hundred people bought one of these bad boys in the past 24 hours according to John Lewis, so you’ll want to act now before they run out.

Rather than standing in queue at a Starbucks for a subpar drink, you can now make an even better hot chocolate at home – and it’ll only take you two and a half minutes.

The velvetiser works by precisely melting your hot chocolate pouch at an exact temperature (meaning none of those awful dregs) before then whisking it all up for you for a creamier consistency.

It’s also super easy to clean as the whisk is removable and has a non-stick coating. To get you started, Hotel Chocolat will also chuck in a range of special hot chocolate sachets including milky, salted caramel, classic, hazelnut, 85% dark, supermilk and blood orange, dark with chili, dark with ginger, dark with peppermint, white and vanilla.