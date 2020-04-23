This is what Phoebe’s triplets in Friends look like today

The best thing about Friends was that there were just as many touching emotional moments as there were hysterical ones – one of the most moving about them was when Phoebe gave birth to triplets.

Phoebe had agreed to be a surrogate for her brother Frank Jr. and his wife, Leslie, when the couple found out that they couldn’t conceive naturally. In the show’s 100th episode, she gave birth to triplets, reducing the cast (and us) to tears.

That was over 20 years ago and now the triplets – Frank Jr. Jr., Leslie Jr. and Chandler – are all grown up and look very different. In fact, one of the babies, played by Alexandria Cimoch, is now a TikTok star and has revealed some secrets about the show. The former baby actress is currently a sophomore at University of Wisconsin and told her followers that she played one of the triplets alongside her three brothers, Cole, Justin and Paul. Apparently, the real-life quadruplets were all cast for the roles of the three babies!

But the baby actors didn’t go on to play the toddlers in later episodes. They were cast again – here’s a reminder of what the second set of actors used to look like while they were starring in Friends:

So what are they up to now? Dante Pastula

Dante Pastula hasn’t been seen on screen much since he played Frank Jr. Jr. in Friends. In 2004 he voiced a child in The Polar Express before later reuniting with his onscreen sister (i.e. Sierra Marcoux) to play Moshe in Ablution in 2007.

Sierra Marcoux

Sierra, who played little Chandler, has also kept a relatively low profile over the years. In 2006 she voiced Sally Brown in He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown and went on to appear in The Poughkeepsie Tapes and Ablution a year later. In fact, she’s kept such a low profile that no one can actually find a photo of her above the age of ten…

Allisyn Ashley Arm

Unlike her on-screen siblings, Allisyn (who played little Leslie) has had a much more high profile acting career. Her breakout role came in 2009 when she landed the main part on the Disney Channel’s series Sonny With a Chance and it’s spin-off So Random!

Since then she’s also had cameos in Disney’s I Didn’t Do It as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Most recently though she appeared in horror movie Ozark Sharks and now stars in web series Astrid Clover.