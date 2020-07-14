You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut if you celebrated your birthday in lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you celebrated your birthday during the coronavirus lockdown, it probably wasn’t quite what you expected this year. Yes, we’ve been getting creative with virtual brunches and parties, but it’s probably not exactly how you imagined it.

However, there’s something sweet for those of us who celebrated birthdays away from their friends and family – Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to belatedly mark your day.

There are around 22 million people in the UK who are eligible for the deal – anyone who added a year to their age between 23rd March and 3rd July – and you’ll be able to redeem your Original Glazed from 13th – 19th July 2020.

You’ve got a week to pick up your birthday freebie. All you have to do is present your ID to a member of staff and you’ll receive a free doughnut with any purchase of minimum value £1.55.

Richard Cheshire, Krispy Kreme UK an Ireland CEO, said: ‘We started making our iconic Original Glazed doughnut from the USA in 1937.

‘Ever since, we’ve always been committed to making people smile. For our birthday this year, we want to bring smiles to the millions of UK doughnut fans who feel like they missed out on celebrations this year by offering the joy of an Original Glazed treat on us!’

Of course, it’s limited to one free doughnut per person and some retailers are exempt (including Selfridges, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Center Parcs).

So if you fancy a Glazed good then head to Krispy Kreme and redeem yours this week!