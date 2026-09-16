I Just Got Back From New York: These 6 Outfits Deserve a Spot in Your Autumn Rotation

The plus side to seeing runway collections six months before they actually land in stores? We know exactly what's coming. The downside? We have to wait half a year to actually invest and enjoy it. And so we're left in limbo, working out how to translate every Fashion Week trend, inspiration-driving outfit and colour palette into the here and now—the era of same-day delivery and constant connection putting our patience on the back foot. But luckily, at New York Fashion Week, there's no shortage of Autumn-ready looks to turn to. Six of my favourites are listed below.
Take Tory Burch's more punchy take on officewear as perhaps the best example: embroidered cardigans, pencil skirts, and car coats aplenty. Ralph Lauren's boho-baroque blazers, shearling collars, jeans and velvet duster coats offer equal Autumn dressing inspiration. And TWP's mix of trench coats and water-resistant wardrobe staples feels wonderfully wintery. Even Diotima, where Rachel Scott drew her inspiration from the Caribbean sea, couldn't resist the pull of a great wool-blend maxi coat.
And so while Spring/Summer 27 may be printed across each invitation, it's not too early to start creating our own interpretations. Some inspiration to get you started, below. Though best believe I'm still marking my calendar for when those Tory Burch cardigans and Ralph Lauren's blazer actually arrive in store, and I know I'm not the only one.
The 6 New York Fashinon Week Outfits That Deserve a Spot on Your Autumn Moodboard
TWP's Bold Blue Colourblock
TWP, an acronym for founder Trish Wescoat Pound, is the under-the-radar brand currently weaving its way into many a fashion editor's conversations. Practical and polished in equal measure, with trench coats, sheer shirts and bolo ties sitting in core focus. One favourite statement-making look? This cobalt blue colourblocked trouser and shirt. Proof that loud looks can also be incredibly easy.
ZARA
High Neck Buttoned T-Shirt
Essentiel Antwerp
Cobalt Blue Wide-Leg Pants
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Cassandre-Embellished
Tory Burch Cardigan + Skirt
A Tory Burch renaissance is upon us—just take a look at the shoes—and the most recent runway only served as further evidence of why. Alexa Chung and Emily Ratajkowski were among the model line-up, where office-friendly combinations of cardigans and midi skirts took centre stage. Embroidery and embellishment adding an extra dose of fun.
ANNA SUI
Sequin-Embellished Wool-Blend Cardigan
H&M
A-Line Gold-Tone Midi Skirt
Jimmy Choo
Issy bow-detail satin pumps
Ralph Lauren's Baroque Blazer
There are, of course, no winners when it comes to Fashion Week, but it's Ralph Lauren's boho baroque everyone's still speaking about. Velvet duster coats, shearling collars and floral brocade blazers are set to trickle down to the high street in no time. Though this floral blazer, white trouser and statement gold-tone necklace look feels especially apt for Autumn.
Veronica Beard
Wilde Brocade Jacket
Róhe
Wool-blend pants
Chloé
Corn Necklace
Monse's Draped Dress
If it's event dressing inspiration you're after, the Monse show deserves more than just a moment of your attention. One highlight for the Autumn season: this draped green dress. A classic shape and with ample iterations to suit all.
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Self-Portrait
Olive Jersey Gathered Maxi Dress
Dior
Bow Heeled Slingback Sandal
Mint Velvet
Gold Tone Green Resin Oval Earrings
Carolina Herrera's Autumn-Approved Silk Scarf
If you're packing away your silk scarf after a summer of styling it across your head, waist and neck, don't act so fast. Carolina Herrera—who turned the David H. Koch Theatre into a tulip field with Pamela Anderson, Fran Lebowitz, Alexa Chung and many more famous faces sat front row—makes an especially strong case for wearing it with a trench coat. This may be one of the easiest yet most glamorous Autumn outfits worth recreating.
Toteme
Cotton-blend trench coat
Carolina Herrera
Floral print silk twill scarf
SAINT LAURENT
Babylone Embellished Slingback Pumps
DVF's Fun-First Workwear
At no other fashion week will you find more inspiration for your office wardrobe, New York officially leading the pack when it comes professional pieces. Though Henry Zankov's Diane von Furstenberg debut proves officewear absolutely needn't be boring. A bold coloured suit paired with a graphic shirt being the maximalist-approved take to workwear dressing.