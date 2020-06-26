Costa is serving Coca-Cola coffees and we’re not sure what to think

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Costa is pretty ahead of the curve when it comes to cool combinations with a twist, whether it’s the caramel stuffed Rolo muffin or the pink hot chocolate. Their seasonal menus are dreamy and always on point – who doesn’t love a festive sandwich at Christmas and a Belgian bun in the spring?

But now they’re going one step further by creating a Coca-Cola flavoured coffee – and we’re not sure how to feel about this one.

The range of hot beverages with a Coca-Cola tang launched in stores across China last month and is part of the summer menu. Think Coca-Cola lattes and Coca-Cola Cappuccinos. Hmm.

There’s also a Cold Brew version popping up next month, if that’s your thing.

A spokesperson for Costa told Tyla: ‘The familiar crisp taste of the classic Coca Cola complements the smooth mellow coffee flavours found in our Cold Brew coffee.

‘When served over ice, this is a truly refreshing summer drink.’

The Coca-Cola company acquired the coffee shop in 2018 for a cool £3.9 billion, so it makes sense that they’d eventually team up to create something a little different.

Would you try the fizz infused coffee?

At the moment it’s only available in China, and it’s not clear whether it’ll make its way to the UK – but we’ll leave you to decide whether or not you think it’s a match made in heaven…