Cadbury launches brand new Dairy Milk flavours and we need to try them all

Who doesn’t love a bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk? The deliciously smooth chocolate is popular across the globe – whether you keep it in the fridge or in the cupboard – but now they’re putting some little twists on the iconic bar and we are totally sold.

As part of the Cadbury’s inventor competition, the brand asked sweet lovers to create some new flavours. Last year, the popular Choca-latte Dairy Milk took the top spot against the orange chocolate offering and raspberry shortcake flavour.

Now, there are three new tastes to try and the most popular one will get a permanent spot on the supermarket shelves.

First up, there’s the Dairy Milk Coconutty bar, made with milk chocolate and coconut crumble featuring white chocolate crisp pearls. Mmm.

The next choc on offer is the Dairy Milk Out Of The Blueberry, a milk chocolate bar with blueberry flavoured nuggets. Yes please.

Finally, there’s the Dairy Milk Crunchy Honeycomb option, a milk chocolate creation combined with golden crunchy honeycomb pieces, caramel flavoured fudge and chopped hazelnuts. Delicious.

Each 105g bar will set you back just £1. These three tasty treats will be landing in Tesco stores nationwide on 8th July and later at a number of other supermarkets on 22nd July.

All you’ve got to do is let Cadbury know which one is your favourite by 6th September via the website or using their Twitter and Facebook pages.

Then, the winning bar will earn its spot on shelves – but the remaining two will disappear, making it extra important that you vote for your top choc.

Happy testing!