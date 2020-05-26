Cadbury finally reveals whether chocolate should go in the fridge or cupboard

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, there are some really tasty treats out there at the moment – whether you need the retro sweets ice creams now that the sun is shining or you’re tempted to try the M&S cretzel.

And if you like a bit of chocolate when the 3pm sugar craving comes knocking, you can book an extra special delivery from Cadbury – a letterbox hamper full of 27 chocolate bars including Dairy Milks, Twirls, Crunchies and Double Deckers.

But you might have one big question when it comes to your confectionary – should you keep your bars in the fridge or in the cupboard?

It proved to be a contentious issue over on Twitter when one user decided to put together a ‘definitive’ list of things that need to be chilled and which items can last in the cupboard.

Alongside a picture of a range of food and drink, he wrote: ‘The 100 per cent accurate and definitive list of what does and does NOT go in the fridge. Don’t bother commenting, this isn’t up for discussion.’

It shows chocolate, champagne, eggs, avocados and tomatoes in the cupboard with coffee, peanut butter, apples, olive oil and Ketchup in the fridge.

He then wrote: ‘Yo @CadburyAU … what’s the definitive ruling on chocolate storage? Fridge or room temp?’

But what did they have to say about leaving your Dairy Milk bar out of the fridge?

Well Cadbury Australia piped up to confirm that, actually, this picture is accurate.

They replied: ‘Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn’t compromised.’

So now you know.