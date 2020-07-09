Ben & Jerry’s share their cookie dough recipe and that’s our Netflix snack sorted

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s a heatwave headed for the UK, and what better way to spend it than sitting in the garden, soaking up the sunshine and enjoying a nice cold, ice cold ice cream?

Whether you fancy trying the new Percy Pig ice cream, the updated new Twister ice lollies or retro sweets ice creams, there are lots of chilled treats in the supermarket this summer.

Iconic ice creamers Ben & Jerry’s even created a pot of the good stuff with crisps in it. Interesting.

But if there’s one delicious ingredient that the Ben & Jerry’s pros include in their creations, it’s the cookie dough chunks. Mmm.

And while we’re sure that the tubs will be flying off the shelves once the weather improves, if you can’t get your hands on your favourite flavour you can now make it at home.

Yes, really.

Forget baking banana bread, it’s time to follow the Ben & Jerry’s edible cookie dough recipe – and the best part? It’s super easy.

Take a look for yourselves if you don’t believe us…

Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough recipe

Ingredients

250g brown sugar

250g flour

125g chocolate chips

8 tbsp. unsalted butter at room temperature

2 tbsp. double cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. salt

Method

Before you start, heat treat the flour (Ben & Jerry’s state you must not skip this step – untreated flour could contain contaminants meaning it’s not safe to eat)

Place the flour in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between

In an electric mixer or using a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy

Add the vanilla, cream and salt. Mix to combine

Add the flour and continue mixing it all together

Fold in the chocolate chips

With your hands, mould into ball shapes or chunks

Serve and enjoy! They can also be stored in an airtight container in the fridge

That’s tonight’s dessert sorted.