Ben & Jerry’s share their cookie dough recipe and that’s our Netflix snack sorted

There’s a heatwave headed for the UK, and what better way to spend it than sitting in the garden, soaking up the sunshine and enjoying a nice cold, ice cold ice cream?
Whether you fancy trying the new Percy Pig ice cream, the updated new Twister ice lollies or retro sweets ice creams, there are lots of chilled treats in the supermarket this summer.
Iconic ice creamers Ben & Jerry’s even created a pot of the good stuff with crisps in it. Interesting.
But if there’s one delicious ingredient that the Ben & Jerry’s pros include in their creations, it’s the cookie dough chunks. Mmm.
And while we’re sure that the tubs will be flying off the shelves once the weather improves, if you can’t get your hands on your favourite flavour you can now make it at home.
Yes, really.
Forget baking banana bread, it’s time to follow the Ben & Jerry’s edible cookie dough recipe – and the best part? It’s super easy.
Take a look for yourselves if you don’t believe us…
Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough recipe
Ingredients
250g brown sugar
250g flour
125g chocolate chips
8 tbsp. unsalted butter at room temperature
2 tbsp. double cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. salt
Method
- Before you start, heat treat the flour (Ben & Jerry’s state you must not skip this step – untreated flour could contain contaminants meaning it’s not safe to eat)
- Place the flour in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between
- In an electric mixer or using a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy
- Add the vanilla, cream and salt. Mix to combine
- Add the flour and continue mixing it all together
- Fold in the chocolate chips
- With your hands, mould into ball shapes or chunks
- Serve and enjoy! They can also be stored in an airtight container in the fridge
That’s tonight’s dessert sorted.