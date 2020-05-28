Aldi launches a glass toaster for the perfect slice every single time

Aldi is known for launching some tasty treats to tickle your tastebuds, whether you’re after the pigs in blankets snack boxes or want to try their new range of botanical gins.

And now they’ve really upped their game by launching a glass toaster – meaning the perfect slice every single time.

The transparent appliance is perfect for absolutely everyone, whether you like your toast on the light golden side, with a bit of a crispy crunch or your preference falls in the charcoaled to bits category.

Amazing? We think so.

The Ambiano Glass Toaster has see-through panels so that you can watch your bread toasting and pop it out at the right moment. No more constantly flipping the lever to see if it’s ready, or leaving it in for slightly too long and ending up with a burnt slice.

It comes with six heat settings, and there is also the option to reheat, defrost and cancel if you so wish. There’s also a removable crumb tray and the clear panels can be taken out for cleaning, and it also includes a three year guarantee.

The product description says: ‘Take the guess work out of toasting with this Ambiano Glass Toaster. With its easy-to-use design, it incorporates a removable glass window that allows you to view the browning level of your toast as it cooks, so that perfect slice is only minutes away every time.

‘With 6 settings, a removable crumb tray for easy cooking, reheat, frost and cancel functions in a modern silver and glass design, give your kitchen the refresh it’s been begging for with this amazing toaster.’

If this sounds like the perfect piece of kitchen equipment, you’ll be parting with just £24.99 which sounds like an absolute bargain if it guarantees that delicious golden bite.

It will be released in stores and online on 31st May and can be pre-ordered on the Aldi website.

We’re sold.